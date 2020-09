PPPP Continues With its Racist Policies in Karachi and Hyderabad

Areesh said:



Found anything odd here??



View attachment 667848 These are the administrators of various districts in KarachiFound anything odd here?? Click to expand...

This quota system is a curse, death of merit and a source of corruption and political exploitation.No motherfucking judge will ever take a suo-moto on this, they are more concerned about the extension in COA's tenure. These judges are as corrupt and dangerous for Pakistan as the racist politicians