python-000 said: ppp win in Karachi that will not a election but a joke people of Karachi extremely hate ppp there for it using Sindh card by bringing Sindhes from interior Sindh for manipulate Election in Karachi...

Maula Jatt said: So PTI Karachi is so bad that they can't do anything to stop this blatant rigging?

Does it matter?? What matter si what are the results published by election commissionExactly my pointKinda gives us a snapshot of 2024 electionsSeems PTI will win only few seats from Punjab...Sindh will be JI replacing PTIKP will either be delayed (likely)or again PTI will win few seats from urban areasThis year will be year of pacification..most of veterans will leave PTI as they realize and rest will be jailed or disallowed from electionsSome where by end of the year IK will be banned in either tosha Khana or likely seta white casePretty much as I predicted last year