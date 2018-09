PPP was willing to meet Nawaz for presidency, says Kaira

SEPTEMBER 2, 2018LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira stated on Sunday that PPP was ready to go to jail in order to meet former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif for the upcoming presidential election.However, the PPP leader did not disclose why their plan was cancelled.PPP’s Senior leader Khursheed Shah and their presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan were also present during the conference in Lahore.He further said that his party was not in alliance with the grand opposition. They were only together against rigging in general elections 2018, he added.Moreover, Kaira said that his party’s wish was to nominate a joint candidate for the president-ship with the grand opposition, adding that now they expect Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman not contest for the president’s post.The presidential election is expected to be held on September 4.Haha ye layein gay inqelab