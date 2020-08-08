/ Register

  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

PPP to write letters to foreign embassies to expose NAB ‘victimisation’

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by PaklovesTurkiye, Aug 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM.

  1. Aug 8, 2020 at 8:47 AM #1
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,132
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 14,963 / -2
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    August 8, 2020

    ISLAMABAD: The PPP announced on Friday that it has decided to expose National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and its victimisation policy for anyone who raises his or her voice against the policies of this government by writing letters to foreign embassies and diplomats.

    “We have decided to write to foreign embassies and diplomats to apprise them of the NAB's victimisation and to expose the NAB,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference at Zardari House along with the PPP Deputy Information Secretary Palwasha Khan, MNA Khursheed Jonejo and Media Coordinator of Nazir Dhoki.

    Senator Khokhar said the European Union had observed that the NAB has resorted to victimisation while on 6th August a report by Human Rights Watch also raised serious questions about NAB's functioning.

    He said the report has mentioned the names of President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others including Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman of Jang Group who have been victimised by the NAB. “This is not the only international organisation that has raised questions about human rights violation in Pakistan by the NAB,” he said.

    Kokhar said the European Union has also raised questions about the NAB in the past, saying that it has become a tool of political blackmailing.

    He said the PPP will write letters to the foreign embassies in Pakistan apprising them of NAB's victimisation of opposition leaders as well as anyone who differs from government policies.

    https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/69...foreign-embassies-to-expose-nab-victimisation
     
  2. Aug 8, 2020 at 8:52 AM #2
    PDF

    PDF STAFF

    Messages:
    2,423
    Joined:
    May 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +7 / 2,618 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I am not sure if doing that is the right or correct step. Foreign countries should not be involved in domestic and internal matters. Any reservation should be resolved internally.
     
  3. Aug 8, 2020 at 9:03 AM #3
    Longhorn

    Longhorn FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,760
    Joined:
    Feb 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,586 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    It's all part of the Abbu Bachao Campaign.
    They're guilty and they're desperate.
    Maybe the Pakistan government should write letters to the same foreign countries asking for them to return the money looted by these traitors.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Aug 8, 2020 at 9:05 AM #4
    PakFactor

    PakFactor SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,376
    Joined:
    Sep 30, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 3,526 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Wrong steps to take having others interfere. If theirs nothing wrong why cry.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  5. Aug 8, 2020 at 9:07 AM #5
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,761
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,844 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    European Union based Human Rights Watch also observed billions of dollars looted from Pakistan in European Banks which they are refusing to return.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 13 (Users: 3, Guests: 8)
  1. Curious_Guy ,
  2. Longhorn ,
  3. Norwegian