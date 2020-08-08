PPP to launch movement for Seraiki province

After Mass killing Punjabis, these bastards sure have the gall to interfere in our province. (A Seraiki Province shall be made, but PPP should NOT have anything to do with it. We're not going to let these bastards into our relatively peaceful province...)



These people are anti-Pakistan, i don't get how these idiots are allowed to even breathe within the vicinity of this nation. Next thing they're going to give a try to is to make a "Independent Seraikistan".

Click to expand...