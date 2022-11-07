PPP supporting PTI on Imran Khan assassination bid.

Bilawal Zardari said, there should be a full investigation and attack on Imran Khan is an attack on Pakistan. Latif Khosta said the pattern is exactly the same as when Benazir was assassinated....change of heart ??
It's not a change of heart; Mr. Zardari, aka Man of the Match, is a brilliant political player. But, in this fiasco, he's sat on the sidelines while PML-N took the beating and abuse while his stronghold on Sindh hasn't changed. Remember Zardari's words during an interview. He said I would drag them across the pavement; he's not one to forget what Noon League did to his wife.
Imran Khan, while I do not agree with everything he says or does, I like he has his heart in the right place and wants to improve this society and governance. However, he should have played the divide-and-conquer strategy. Imran rode the gravy train too fast and made everyone his target for corruption, I agree with that, but you can't fight everyone, and often you choose to align with the lesser evil and take out the enemy of my enemy before you train your guns.
The strategy should have been to align with PPP and take out N-League in Punjab. Instead, PPP holds onto Sindh and Baluchistan while PTI takes Punjab and PKP. The basic rule of this game is whoever has Punjab takes the house. Once you get rid of N-League, you slowly start chipping away at PPP.
After being thrown out as PM, Imran tried approaching Zardari and was rebuffed after realizing a slight error in his initial strategy. I think there is a possibility, but it'll require Khan to offer an arm or leg.
