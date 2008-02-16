PPP Rally in Karchi - No Corona now

So when it's suits them Karachi has corona and when it doesn't then there is no corona at all
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|PPP, PTI workers face off over venue for May 12 rallies in Karachi
|Pakistani Siasat
|3
|PPP takes out anti-government rally from Lahore
|Pakistani Siasat
|0
|Scared PPP takes out rallies against PTI
|Pakistani Siasat
|6
|Only IK doing rallies in Baluchistan. Were is PMLN PPP ?
|Pakistani Siasat
|3
|PPP leaders use official aircraft for Hyderabad rally
|Pakistani Siasat
|0
|G
|Indian army opens fire at PPP rally in AJK, five injured
|Social & Current Events
|39
|H
|Suicide attack on PPP rally kills 37 in Parachinar
|Pakistani Siasat
|2
|Fair Karachi census would have prevented PPP majority based on rural area and changed political landscape, establishment prevented that
|Pakistani Siasat
|34
|APC runs into unpleasant situation after Fazl protests 'censorship' by PPP
|Pakistani Siasat
|20
|Massive election fraud – Sindh didn’t vote for the PPP
|Pakistani Siasat
|0