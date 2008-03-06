What's new

PPP, PML-N poles apart on judges issue

HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
26,641
11
27,697
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
LAHORE, March 5: The PPP and the PML-N remain poles apart on the issue of reinstatement of the deposed judges of superior courts and ties with President Pervez Musharraf, notwithstanding their resolve to form a coalition, with the Awami National Party as their third partner.

We are poles apart. The PML-N just wants that all existing judges should be sent home and those deposed on Nov 3 should be reinstated, said a PPP leader who attended talks between the two sides.

Sources close to Mian Nawaz Sharif and privy to the discussions held by the two sides on Tuesday night said that the PPP team had asked the PML-N to soften its stand on the question of judges and not to make it priority item on its agenda.

Nothing is common (between the two sides) and nothing is likely to be common, said the source, indicating that the two sides would continue their deliberations in an attempt to find some common ground for cooperation.

PPP leader Asif Zardari and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif are expected to meet in Islamabad on Friday to discuss matters concerning formation of the government.

The PML-N sources said their party could not afford to change its stance on the deposed judges and President Musharraf.

A PPP leader said that President Musharraf was under no obligation to seek a confidence vote from the new parliament. There is no such provision in the Constitution. However, if he wants to show his following in the new house there is no harm in taking such an initiative, the leader said, adding that the PPP was not calling on the president to prove that he enjoyed majoritys support.

Let the new system take off. We want all matters in accordance with the Constitution. If the president stays non-partisan and doesnt convert the Presidency into a hub of political conspiracies, we will have no problem working with him.

Some reports say that the PML-N wants Musharraf to either step down or take confidence vote from the new assemblies.

The PML-Q has not lost hope that it would be able to form a government with the PPP because of the latters differences with the PML-N.

PML-Q sources say that knowing well that they were hated by the PPP the Chaudhrys have given Hamid Nasir Chattha a mandate to try to persuade the PPP leaders to agree to forming a coalition with them.

Mr Chattha had been close to Benazir Bhutto when the PPP and the then PML-Junejo were coalition partners during 1993-96.

One source said that Chaudhry Shujaat Husain may step down as party chief to pave the way for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the PML-Qs new parliamentary party leader in the National assembly. Once he quits, some other office-bearers may also follow suit.
PPP, PML-N poles apart on judges issue -DAWN - Top Stories; March 06, 2008
 
T

teqohyz

BANNED

New Recruit

Jul 18, 2022
7
0
Country
Egypt
Location
Uganda
Flight of falcon said:
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
Click to expand...
Lagta hai teray saath kisi patwari ny raat ky andharay mein sahi bura kya hai doctor majboor.

Actually this is a shutup call to Imran Khan & Youthias who were targetting ECP credibilty and targeting state instituions without any evidence. PMLN should be credited for organizing free and fair elections without any violence.

Since Youthias lack logic and rely on memes they dont know that actually PMLN snatched 5 seats from PTI and lost 2-3 seats due to internal politics because all those 20 seats belonged to PTI. This means PMLN will retain its seats and snatch some PTI seats in General Elections

Again this time PTI Punjab government will be formed with even thinner majority of only 1-2 seats.

Some battles are lost to win WAR - Youthias will never understand this.





@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan @Flight of falcon @Ghazwa-e-Hind @AZ1 @Rafael @Norwegian @ahaider97 @Thrust_Vector998 @Windjammer @Salza @Trailer23

@raptor22
@Hack-Hook
@IceCold
@PakSarZameen47
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum
@DrJekyll
@Sohail Niazai
@Hassan Imtiaz
@Song Hong
@moweike
@baajey
@TOPGUN
@Enigma SIG
@Straightalk
@REhorror
@Rafael
@muhammadhafeezmalik
@Shapur Zol Aktaf
@yesboss
@Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
@Shafsins
@GriffinsRule
@hembo
@Sainthood 101
@IMADreamer
@Genius 17
@Defencelover1997
@cocomo
@Red nucleus
@AZ1
@ThisUser
@TheUsualSuspect
@nope
@Eagle_Nest
@Menthol
@Mrc
@Ihsan khan 66
@lcloo
@Abid123
@MH.Yang
@Skorzeny88
@Black_cats
@xeuss
@Damir877
@Pindi Boy
@Diviner
@Sudarshan
@BON PLAN
@JH7
@Musna
@Olympus81
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

P
PPP, PMLN considering legal options to oust government
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PML-Q's fate hangs in the balance as exodus continues
Replies
0
Views
220
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ghazi52
Shehbaz Sharif likely to meet PML-Q leadership soon
Replies
0
Views
516
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NAWAZ SHARIF GIVES GO-AHEAD TO PML-N FOR IN-HOUSE CHANGE
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
By-poll in PP-90 Bhakkar: Will PTI, PML-N vote for each other?
Replies
1
Views
208
Asimzranger
Asimzranger

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom