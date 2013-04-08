What's new

PPP opposes Senate body’s recommendation to hold fresh census in Karachi

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 1, 2015
6,286
8
15,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
September 13, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Member Core Committee of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Taj Haider has expressed his deep disappointment on the recommendation of the Standing Committee of the Senate on Interior that fresh census of population should be held in Karachi Division.

“In his submissions to another Standing Committee of the Senate that of parliamentary Affairs on 7th September, he had submitted the comparison between the average household sizes in all districts of Sindh as obtained in the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) of 2014 and the average household size in the same districts obtained in Census 2017,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Taj Haider said besides the overall general substantial decrease in average household size in all districts of Sindh in 3 years, it was seen that this decrease was much higher in districts of Sindh other than the six districts of Karachi. He said the population of Sindh had been undercounted to a much greater degree in the rest of Sindh than it had been undercounted in Karachi.

Taj Haider said the Standing Committee of the Senate on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Senator Sassui Palijo, had wisely recommended in this meeting that the agreement between all political parties in the Senate to hold Post Enumeration Survey (PES) on 5% randomly selected population blocks all over Pakistan should be implemented in order to correct the misleading figures of Census 2017.

He said the recommendation made by the Standing Committee of the Senate on Interior very unfortunately implies separation of Karachi from Sindh and weakening of the Federation. “No wonder that MQM-P the very next day has come up with the repetition of its old divisive demand of creating a separate Karachi province,” he said.

Senator Taj Haider said that the Founder of MQM as well as its many leaders who managed to leave Pakistan after making billons through looting Urban Sindh on gunpoint had now reorganised themselves as MQM-London. “They are shamelessly raising anti-Pakistan slogans and indulging in all anti-Pakistan activities on the biddings of Indian-Israeli-American military axis,” he said.

Taj Haider said the MQM-P leaders very well know that that the demand for division of Sindh is in fact aimed at paving the way for dismemberment of Pakistan.

Taj Haider asserted that Sindh shall never be divided and the people of Pakistan shall never allow a single millimeter of their country to be separated from their motherland. He advised the Senate Standing Committee on Interior to review their recommendation on a recount of in Karachi alone and demand implementation of the All Parties Agreement on recount in randomly selected 5% population blocks covering the entire Pakistan.

https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/71...ecommendation-to-hold-fresh-census-in-karachi
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
54,851
8
45,402
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
PaklovesTurkiye said:
Taj Haider said besides the overall general substantial decrease in average household size in all districts of Sindh in 3 years, it was seen that this decrease was much higher in districts of Sindh other than the six districts of Karachi. He said the population of Sindh had been undercounted to a much greater degree in the rest of Sindh than it had been undercounted in Karachi.
Click to expand...
Why would they under count in the interior?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kabira Ruling party, PPP oppose PTI’s key election reform proposals Pakistani Siasat 36
Saifullah Sani PPP, JI to oppose reinstatement of military courts Pakistani Siasat 0
Saifullah Sani Why PTI and PPP stop opposing Orange Line Project Pakistani Siasat 30
cb4 PTI and PPP opposing Military courts Pakistani Siasat 16
Devil Soul PPP opposes Basant Social & Current Events 6
Clutch Karachi Rescue Package already in turmoil even before the program starts: PPP wants control: Corruption? Pakistani Siasat 35
PaklovesTurkiye NAB Sukkur: Not a home of Saudi Prince but of PPP minister's in Larkana Pakistani Siasat 23
imadul PPP leader javaid nagori's threatens Karachi Pakistani Siasat 28
onebyone GDP PER CAPITA (PPP) ASEAN COUNTRIES (1980 - 2024) - USD ($) China & Far East 0
AZADPAKISTAN2009 Private Builder Bahria Town vs Performance of PPP in Sindh Social & Current Events 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top