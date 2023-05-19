What's new

PPP opens doors for former PTI leaders

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opened its doors for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who had recently parted their ways following the May 9 violence, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to journalists, PPP leader and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani asserted that the politicians who quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should be encouraged and given a ‘positive response’.

The provincial minister announced that the PPP ‘is ready’ to welcome the politicians who left the PTI, adding that not all members and voters of Tehreek-e-Insaf are ‘anti-nationalist’.

“The PPP was the best option for those who quit the anti-nationalist party,” Saeed Ghani added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that the name of Karachi Mayor has not been finalised yet.

Read More: Three more PTI leaders jump ship over May 9 violence

It is pertinent to mention here that several PTI lawmakers and members have parted their ways with the party following the May 9 violence, wherein military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and Corps Commander House Lahore were attacked after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.
