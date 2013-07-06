What's new

PPP may join PTI-led coalition in province

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) might be making room to accommodate the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the treasury benches.

If it joins, the PPP will be the fifth coalition partner in the K-P government. Its legislators will sit on treasury benches after a final nod of approval from PPP K-P president Anwar Saifullah Khan, said people familiar with the matter. Saifullah Khan is currently not in the country.

Insiders shared the PTI K-P leadership asked PPP leaders to join the coalition even before the government was formed in the province.

&#8220;It was on these grounds that PPP&#8217;s four ministers in the K-P Assembly backed Pervez Khattak&#8217;s candidature for the chief ministerial slot instead of supporting the opposition&#8217;s candidate Maulana Lutfur Rehman,&#8221; said a PPP member wishing to remain anonymous.

Currently the coalition includes the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP), in addition to the PTI. A number of independent MPAs are also enjoying official status in return of joining the PTI after the May general elections. &#8220;After PPP&#8217;s induction in the coalition, all four of its MPAs could become advisors or special assistants to the chief minister (CM),&#8221; he added.

Under the 18th Amendment there is no room to offer a ministerial slot to the PPP MPAs; they might be offered posts such as parliamentary secretary or chairperson of district development advisory committees. &#8220;This would afford them official perks and privileges.&#8221;

As the induction depends on the PPP&#8217;s K-P president, the upper echelons of the PTI have tried to please the Saifullah family from Lakki Marwat. They awarded the PTI ticket for NA-27 Lakki Marwat to Saifullah Khan&#8217;s nephew Jehangir Saifullah to contest the August 22 by-elections against JUI-F candidate Maulana Attaur Rehman.

CM Khattak is already on good terms with PPP leaders, especially provincial president Anwar Saifullah Khan, pointed out the PPP insider. After the 2008 general elections, Khattak first switched over from PPP-Sherpao to PPP Parliamentarian. Later, with Saifullah Khan&#8217;s support Khattak worked as an anti-Awami National Party (ANP) group within the party. Differences divided former coalition partners ANP and PPP in the previous government&#8217;s last days.

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) might be making room to accommodate the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the treasury benches.

If it joins, the PPP will be the fifth coalition partner in the K-P government. Its legislators will sit on treasury benches after a final nod of approval from PPP K-P president Anwar Saifullah Khan, said people familiar with the matter. Saifullah Khan is currently not in the country.

Insiders shared the PTI K-P leadership asked PPP leaders to join the coalition even before the government was formed in the province.

It was on these grounds that PPPs four ministers in the K-P Assembly backed Pervez Khattaks candidature for the chief ministerial slot instead of supporting the oppositions candidate Maulana Lutfur Rehman, said a PPP member wishing to remain anonymous.

Currently the coalition includes the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Awami Jamhoori Ittehad Pakistan (AJIP), in addition to the PTI. A number of independent MPAs are also enjoying official status in return of joining the PTI after the May general elections. After PPPs induction in the coalition, all four of its MPAs could become advisors or special assistants to the chief minister (CM), he added.

Under the 18th Amendment there is no room to offer a ministerial slot to the PPP MPAs; they might be offered posts such as parliamentary secretary or chairperson of district development advisory committees. This would afford them official perks and privileges.

As the induction depends on the PPPs K-P president, the upper echelons of the PTI have tried to please the Saifullah family from Lakki Marwat. They awarded the PTI ticket for NA-27 Lakki Marwat to Saifullah Khans nephew Jehangir Saifullah to contest the August 22 by-elections against JUI-F candidate Maulana Attaur Rehman.

CM Khattak is already on good terms with PPP leaders, especially provincial president Anwar Saifullah Khan, pointed out the PPP insider. After the 2008 general elections, Khattak first switched over from PPP-Sherpao to PPP Parliamentarian. Later, with Saifullah Khans support Khattak worked as an anti-Awami National Party (ANP) group within the party. Differences divided former coalition partners ANP and PPP in the previous governments last days.

How dare you post this, this is BLASPHEMY :azn:
 
If true then a disappointment nonetheless and a political sucide for PTI in the larger picture. The day PTI shakes hand with any corrupt party i will quit being its supporter and member.
 
If true then a disappointment nonetheless and a political sucide for PTI in the larger picture. The day PTI shakes hand with any corrupt party i will quit being its supporter and member.
We will welcome all jilted lovers of PTI with open arms (PMLN) :partay:
 
The reason why PTI made coalitions with JI and QWP in the first place was because they wanted to be in government.

Adding PPP in the mix makes a lot of sense. One is because Khattak and many others including QWP were ex PPP members. The other day, SMQ came on a show and he was talking as if he was still part of the old family. The point here is there is an understanding and it links to the second part, which is N-League and JUI-F being a common enemy. They fear they can together topple KPK government anytime

Alliance are part of traditional politics but why this news should be taken up seriously is because PTI was coming forward and announcing so called 'change' and having an 'ideology'. Sorry to say but PTI broke the only rule in politics. They just trolled the nation.
 
BS! PTI is never going to do that!
whats wrong in it?
its far more better option, to reduce the growing influence of JI on PTI ,s KPK govt!
the peoples who got elected on PPP tickets , in those conditions must be some kind of angels, cause with so low performence of thier fedrl masters? they shouldnt be sitting in KPK provancial assembly today?
there must be some reason for thier win, that means that they are good peoples that why peoples voted them against PTI, JI, JUF, ANP?
if they are that strong, that means they can be trusted for a long political ride?
its is a bigger chance, with growing unpopularity of PPP these guys may join PTI in future, so the trap set by PMLN through JI & JUF couldbe broken?
so PTI KPK govt can work freely with out of fear, that some day it will be roll back by fedrl thugs with mullana fazlu?
its perfect political hit, which PTI should achive, after all politics isnt is a game played by shoughting better loud slogans only, its more to be in the game out performing others, with timly decsions?
 
Politics does make " STRANGE BEDFELLOWS ".

PTI should continue its Governing style with honesty and integrity and develop KPK.

Rest will all fall in line.

PMLN has nothing to deliver so they keep trying to find faults in PTI.
 
If true then a disappointment nonetheless and a political sucide for PTI in the larger picture. The day PTI shakes hand with any corrupt party i will quit being its supporter and member.
its better to be align with ppp than to be with munafiq pmln/juif

anyway, this is a propaganda news, just to please some nawaz kingo. dont worry, we have accommodated pmln too in the supplementary budget, the whole political affair is about The People :)
 

