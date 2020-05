Well, probably wasn't a good idea for the PPP to take on a large media conglomerate like this.



In general, it seems that reporting from interior Sindh has been pretty limited (perhaps because of the influence and threats of the PPP), so it'll be interesting to see if ARY will now go after the PPP and start reporting on issues that were ignored previously.



It will also be interesting to see how the PPP responds, whether ARY journalists will be threatened, assaulted, prevented from covering certain stories or even killed, and whether the Federal Government will step in to protect ARY.

