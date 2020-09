PPP leader javaid nagori's threatens Karachi

Lol when is organizing powers in sindh dividing sindh? Plus they want to kill people. Much like Altaf Hussain and right hand man Uzair Baloch.



It is unfair for Karachi to be run by rural corrupts when it has much capable people ready to lead the city. It is hampering Pakistan growth at all levels.



Sindh needs to be divided so right people can server their own people rather than some feudal from interior.