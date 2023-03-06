PPP hints at quitting govt over unkept promises

Time to put on the Sindhi Towel , got to look Sindhi enough for Sindhi people

and promise them Honey and Milk Rivers in Thar Desert



Ironically the lad can only speck in Oxford English Dialect





- Ethnic Shosha

- Flood in Sindh , Bhool Ja Bhool Ja , bus vote de , tu bhi sindhi main bhi sindhi

- Thar main na pani , Bhool Ja , Bhool Ja , Bhool Ja , to bhi Sindhi main bhi sindhi

- Unempoyed bacha , Bhool Ja Bhool , Ja , Dekh meri Sindhi Towel , vote de vote de