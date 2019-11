Has anybody notice the pattern here ??



1: First about 2 dozen student were celebrating the "Faiz Day"

2: Then a girl signing faiz ahmed faiz iqulabi poetry became viral on social media and overnight star

3: this was followed by international media picking up on these events and writing articles about student awakening in Pakistan

4: Then a sudden protest call by these "awakened students" to hold rallies all over Pakistan

5: Now bilawal bhutto popping up and showing his support



All the classic signs of psyop to create unrest. Hongkong model comes to mind. But they will fail inshAllah.

Click to expand...