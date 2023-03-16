What's new

PPP Government in Sindh Strikes Again

Areesh

Areesh

40,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Sindh govt’s warehouses​


KARACHI: The Sindh Food Department has suspended 67 officers and issued show-cause notices to them after 40,392 tonnes of wheat worth billions of rupees were stolen from the government’s warehouses located in 10 districts.


40,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Sindh govt’s warehouses

El Sidd

El Sidd

The wild wild South.

Sindhudesh Robinhood Tigers have hit the granaries hard in these awful economic times.

The nexus of El Xulfiqar and SRT is a major security concern for the administrative unit.
 

