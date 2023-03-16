PPP Government in Sindh Strikes Again

40,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Sindh govt’s warehouses
KARACHI: The Sindh Food Department has suspended 67 officers and issued show-cause notices to them after 40,392 tonnes of wheat worth billions of rupees were stolen from the government’s warehouses located in 10 districts.
