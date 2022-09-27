What's new

PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari hospitalized after condition worsens

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to hospital after his condition worsens.

A board of the senior doctors of the private hospital is examining the former president’s condition.

Asif Zardari is undergoing medical examination.
