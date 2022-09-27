PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari hospitalized after condition worsens PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari hospitalized after condition worsens

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to hospital after his condition worsens.A board of the senior doctors of the private hospital is examining the former president’s condition.Asif Zardari is undergoing medical examination.