PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari hospitalized after condition worsens

Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to hospital after his condition worsens.
A board of the senior doctors of the private hospital is examining the former president’s condition.
Asif Zardari is undergoing medical examination.
