What's new

PPI in Germany increased by 25.9 percent

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
4,975
22
12,931
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Producer prices in Germany, Europe's largest economy, broke new records. In February, it increased by 25.9 percent compared to last year.

Germany Producer Price Inflation Accelerates​

By RTTNews Staff Writer | Published: 3/21/2022 3:26 AM ET

Germany's producer prices continued to accelerate on energy prices in February, data published by Destatis showed on Monday.
Producer price inflation accelerated further to 25.9 percent in February from 25.0 percent in January. Nonetheless, this was slightly slower than the expected growth of 26.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer prices gained 1.4 percent, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in the previous month and also the economists' forecast of 1.7 percent.
Destatis said the recent price developments in the context of Russia's attack on Ukraine are not yet included in the results as the survey on industrial producer prices was carried out with the reporting date February 15.


Energy prices surged 68.0 percent annually in February. Excluding energy, producer price inflation was 12.4 percent.
Data showed that intermediate goods prices were up 21.0 percent. Producer prices of non-durable consumer goods and durable consumer goods grew 7.5 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively. Capital goods prices moved up 5.5 percent.

www.rttnews.com

Germany Producer Price Inflation Accelerates

Germany's producer prices continued to accelerate on energy prices in February, data published by Destatis showed on Monday. Producer price inflation accelerated further to 25.
www.rttnews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
German economy in freefall as locals face devastating price hikes - inflation explodes
Replies
11
Views
313
AViet
A
Tshering22
Germany says it will rearm
2
Replies
17
Views
442
Cthulhu
Cthulhu
Zibago
US wholesale inflation surges to another record
Replies
7
Views
516
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Brits brace for multi-pronged living standards crunch as inflation hits new 30-year high
Replies
0
Views
158
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January
Replies
0
Views
173
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom