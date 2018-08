The Rajuk allotted the land to the company and its technical partner Kajima Corporation of Japan for development of ‘Iconic Tower’ with 100-142 storied building under public-private partnership (PPP). The building will have accommodation for both commercial and administrative offices.



Rajuk invited tender for leasing out 100 acres of land on July 17 last year and PowerPac Holdings won the project to develop the country’s largest infrastructure under PPP.



PowerPac is a concern of Sikder Group of Bangladesh while Kajima Corporation is a Japan-based construction company.

