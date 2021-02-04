What's new

Powering the Solar Revolution In Pakistan

_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
722
-10
908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The world is quickly moving towards renewable energy sources. In Pakistan, less than 5 percent of the country's energy comes from renewable energy (excluding hydro power). To talk about how the country can promote renewable energy and whether ending the grid as we know it is feasible, Uzair Younus spoke to Shazia Khan.

Shazia Khan is the CEO of EcoEnergy, an environmental lawyer, and off-grid energy expert. She began her career as a consultant with the World Bank, working with the Global Environment Facility and Africa Energy. Prior to that, Shazia worked at Pakistan’s National Development Finance Corporation, facilitating long term financing for energy projects.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian
 
Last edited:
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,046
68
44,074
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
_NOBODY_ said:
The world is quickly moving towards renewable energy sources. In Pakistan, less than 5 percent of the country's energy comes from renewable energy (excluding hydro power). To talk about how the country can promote renewable energy and whether ending the grid as we know it is feasible, Uzair Younus spoke to Shazia Khan.

Shazia Khan is the CEO of EcoEnergy, an environmental lawyer, and off-grid energy expert. She began her career as a consultant with the World Bank, working with the Global Environment Facility and Africa Energy. Prior to that, Shazia worked at Pakistan’s National Development Finance Corporation, facilitating long term financing for energy projects.

@ghazi52 @araz @The Eagle @The Accountant @That Guy @Irfan Baloch @PanzerKiel @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Imran Khan @PAKISTANFOREVER @waz @Windjammer @WinterFangs @KaiserX @niaz @farok84 @AZADPAKISTAN2009 @MastanKhan @krash @FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Bilal Khan (Quwa) @Cookie Monster @Bratva @VCheng @Foxtrot Alpha @Rafael @Rafi @Trango Towers @TNT @Indus Pakistan @Falcon26 @Norwegian
Click to expand...
Good video, and this should be a top priority for the government. It will help the environment, reduce dependency on expensive imports and in the long run prove cost effective.
Pakistan also has a high potential for tidal energy, see here;


Tidal energy, a form of hydropower, is clean, environmentally friendly and more predictable compared to wind energy. Tidal power has the greatest energy density (watts/cum per second) compared to solar (medium) and wind (lowest). Tidal power belongs to most efficient renewable energy resources, with about 80 percent efficiency. It has high initial capital cost, whereas cost for establishing infrastructure is the same as for wind-based power, but it is inexpensive to maintain. Other benefits include lower project construction time as tidal turbine can be installed in 9-10 months. However, power generation cost, which is in the range of cents 10-12 per kWh, is considered higher compared to other sources.


over 70km along the Arabian Sea can alone generate 900MW tidal power.


www.thenews.com.pk

Sea the green power

Sea the green power
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan is blessed with regards to renewable energy.


Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 16.40.54.png
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
722
-10
908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@waz Insha'Allah I'll start constructing my house in 1-2 years and I will definitely be using a 5KW on grid solar system to power my home.
 
denel

denel

PROFESSIONAL
Jul 12, 2013
5,575
-3
9,169
Country
South Africa
Location
South Africa
waz said:
Good video, and this should be a top priority for the government. It will help the environment, reduce dependency on expensive imports and in the long run prove cost effective.
Pakistan also has a high potential for tidal energy, see here;


Tidal energy, a form of hydropower, is clean, environmentally friendly and more predictable compared to wind energy. Tidal power has the greatest energy density (watts/cum per second) compared to solar (medium) and wind (lowest). Tidal power belongs to most efficient renewable energy resources, with about 80 percent efficiency. It has high initial capital cost, whereas cost for establishing infrastructure is the same as for wind-based power, but it is inexpensive to maintain. Other benefits include lower project construction time as tidal turbine can be installed in 9-10 months. However, power generation cost, which is in the range of cents 10-12 per kWh, is considered higher compared to other sources.


over 70km along the Arabian Sea can alone generate 900MW tidal power.


www.thenews.com.pk

Sea the green power

Sea the green power
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

Pakistan is blessed with regards to renewable energy.


View attachment 731395
Click to expand...
It is. Do you know my good friend - Dr Mas#### is one of the brains behind mathematical symetry which is being used to design these turbines. He is from your country but left 4decades back and lives here
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Agha Steel to install 2.25MW solar power plant in Karachi
Replies
1
Views
214
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
R
Renewable Energy in Pakistan: 15.2% of Households Use Solar
Replies
3
Views
591
RiazHaq
R
R
Is Pakistan Ready For Clean Energy Revolution?
Replies
6
Views
376
Kabira
Kabira
R
Featured Pakistan: Hopes Rise For Cheap and Abundant Electricty
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
HammerHead081
HammerHead081
AZADPAKISTAN2009
A 10 Billion-Tree Plan Is Restoring Pakistan’s Lost Forests
Replies
1
Views
194
denel
denel

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom