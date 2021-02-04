Powering the Solar Revolution In Pakistan

over 70km along the Arabian Sea can alone generate 900MW tidal power.

Good video, and this should be a top priority for the government. It will help the environment, reduce dependency on expensive imports and in the long run prove cost effective.Pakistan also has a high potential for tidal energy, see here;Tidal energy, a form of hydropower, is clean, environmentally friendly and more predictable compared to wind energy.. It has high initial capital cost, whereas cost for establishing infrastructure is the same as for wind-based power, but it is inexpensive to maintain. Other benefits include lower project construction time as tidal turbine can be installed in 9-10 months. However, power generation cost, which is in the range of cents 10-12 per kWh, is considered higher compared to other sources.Pakistan is blessed with regards to renewable energy.