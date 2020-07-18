Powerful picture

Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
- Apr 25, 2018
- 4,010
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Afghan students selected under Allama Iqbal Scholarship programme are waiting outside Pakistan Embassy Kabul to submit their passport. This is a great initiative by Gov of Pak to build bridges between the younger generations of Pak and Afg.
Can Pakistan and Afghanistan be friends in Peace?? Will Afghanistan return all these favours to Pakistan? Will Afghanistan make sure that India doesn't use Afghanistan as proxy to spread terrorism ?
Can Pakistan and Afghanistan be friends in Peace?? Will Afghanistan return all these favours to Pakistan? Will Afghanistan make sure that India doesn't use Afghanistan as proxy to spread terrorism ?