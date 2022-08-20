What's new

Powerful forces think system should remain in their hands: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) supremo and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday said that powerful forces think that the system should remain in their hands.

Addressing a meeting, Fazl went on to say said that since 1973, not a single Islamic law has been made. Such parties were imposed, which had no interest in Quran and Sunnah, he added.

Maulana Fazl said that there was a time when Pakistan gave loans to China. Expressing concern, he raised the question that where the country stands today. Fazl said that his criticism is based on goodwill.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that short-term planning should be kept in mind to provide relief to the people. Fazl said JUI-F is ready for peace but also wants its own security. He said, "There can be no debate on our loyalty to the country.
Don't worry is ko aisi he mout aii gi InshAllah. Is fitna ka Allah na dunyah main he moo kala ker diya ha. Just compare his face from few years ago to today, you will see a clear difference.
 
He already lost his space in Pakistani politics ...he abused the system and is now part of the present govt. showing tantrums, cuz wants to be President and Zardari wants his sister and Marima want someone else ... and the story goes on and on and on .... for the lust of power
 
Modern Day "Abu Jahl" (Translation father of Ignorance) , this Fazlu

In my childhood read story of this guy name Abu Jahl , a Tyrant in Makkah allegedly he was a scholar , for Paganism. Yet a highly dislikable man who had no virtue of Humanity

Abu Jahl was one of those early day enemies of Islam , who did every thing they could to prevent formation of Islam and Riyasat e madina

This Fazlu is Pakistan's ABU JAHL
 
