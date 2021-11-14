What's new

Powerful earthquake rocks southern Iran and Dubai: Dust rises from shaking mountains, was it Iran's first nuclear test?

D

Darius77

Feb 28, 2019
Iran is unfortunately on a tectonic plate and earthquakes are reality it has to live with. Luckily, there was no major loss of life this time. The building codes need to be strengthened. Dubai is all sub-quality glass towers on sand built by slave Asian labor and will suffer greatly if a major quake hit the southern shores of the Persian Gulf.
 
Q

QWECXZ

Apr 28, 2010
Almost every time an earthquake happens in Iran some people in social media say it was Iran's "first" nuclear test.
This is probably our third or fourth "first nuclear test" in recent years according to these people.

It was a strong earthquake though, followed by another strong earthquake. Both earthquakes were over magnitude-6 in the Richter scale. Fortunately, casualties are not many and only two very unlucky people have died so far. The majority of the injured are doing well and are not in critical conditions.
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Here comes typical Pakistani journalism:


Iranian nuclear tests cause earthquakes in Delhi and Dubai.🤭
 
Aspen

Aspen

Sep 18, 2019
It's pretty rare for there to be an earthquake that far south though? Dubai hasn't had an earthquake like this in years.
 
Q

QWECXZ

Apr 28, 2010
I have no idea. Magnitude-6 earthquakes aren't that common after all but if we consider Sistan and Baluchistan of Iran as south, then there was a magnitude-7 earthquake there in 2013. It didn't attract media attention though, because there weren't casualties, probably because the region is not densely populated.

But I don't think a magnitude-6 earthquake can be caused by a first nuclear test. I mean a country's first nuclear test is usually done with low yield weapons (below 50 kilo-tonnes) but an earthquake of this magnitude is caused by much stronger weapons, close to the order of mega-tonnes.

I would suspect a nuclear test if we observe a magnitude-4 or magnitude-5 earthquake somewhere near Semnan in inhabitable areas of the Great Salt desert like Rig-e Jenn.

1636964090981.png
 
