Powerful earthquake rocks southern Iran and Dubai: Dust rises from shaking mountains, was it Iran's first nuclear test?

Aspen said: It's pretty rare for there to be an earthquake that far south though? Dubai hasn't had an earthquake like this in years.

I have no idea. Magnitude-6 earthquakes aren't that common after all but if we consider Sistan and Baluchistan of Iran as south, then there was a magnitude-7 earthquake there in 2013. It didn't attract media attention though, because there weren't casualties, probably because the region is not densely populated.But I don't think a magnitude-6 earthquake can be caused by a first nuclear test. I mean a country's first nuclear test is usually done with low yield weapons (below 50 kilo-tonnes) but an earthquake of this magnitude is caused by much stronger weapons, close to the order of mega-tonnes.I would suspect a nuclear test if we observe a magnitude-4 or magnitude-5 earthquake somewhere near Semnan in inhabitable areas of the Great Salt desert like Rig-e Jenn.