Powerful Chinese space rocket engine passes ‘milestone’ test ​

Aerospace developer says the world-leading YF-130 outperformed China’s YF-100 workhorse by four times

The liquid oxygen-kerosene machine will be a major component in realising the country’s lunar and Mars ambitions

The engine is put through its paces at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s No 6 Institute on Saturday. Photo: China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

The engine will help power China’s lunar and Mars missions. Photo: China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

The test takes place at China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s No 6 Institute on Saturday. Photo: China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation