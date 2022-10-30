Powerball numbers: Jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion, 2nd largest in history [drawing is on Halloween]

Powerball numbers: Jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion, 2nd largest in history The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween, after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday night.