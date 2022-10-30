What's new

Powerball numbers: Jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion, 2nd largest in history [drawing is on Halloween]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,674
28
19,831
Country
United States
Location
United States
abc7ny.com

Powerball numbers: Jackpot reaches estimated $1 billion, 2nd largest in history

The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday night.
abc7ny.com abc7ny.com

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Halloween, after no one matched all six numbers on Saturday night.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
The Mega Millions [lottery] jackpot is now over $1 billion
Replies
3
Views
456
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, truck fleet
Replies
0
Views
111
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
$2b apparel market in reach in Japan, now target gets higher
Replies
1
Views
252
bluesky
B
Hamartia Antidote
Billion-dollar meth seizure biggest drugs bust in Hong Kong history with 1.8-tonne stash uncovered in shipment of coconut water from Mexico
Replies
0
Views
32
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
U
World population to touch 8 billion by Nov 15, UN projection reveals
Replies
0
Views
207
ulin elup
U

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom