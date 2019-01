The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has issued a notification, saying the electricity tariff for industrial consumers will be reduced by Rs3 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) and the difference will be borne by the federal government.

With the tariff cut, the cost of doing business will go down, which will enable Pakistan’s exporters to sell their products at competitive rates. “This is a small incentive but little things add up and make a big difference,” remarked prominent industrialist Zubair Motiwala.

The government has yet to release refund claims of Rs127.35 billion, of which Rs81.75 billion is related to the Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) and Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL), Rs10.6 billion is pending in customs rebate and Rs35 billion in sales tax refund.