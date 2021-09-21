Power tariff has risen by 40pc, Circular debt jumps by 106.39pc since July 2018, NA body told

Zibago said: So you will create opportunities by taking on debt and spending them on short term subsidized consumption? Click to expand...

Zibago said: Ap adhi roti khao ya ap ko ghar sey bhi hath dhoney parein kuch mahino baad kia behtar hy? Click to expand...

Zibago said: Record exports arent exactly signs of a chocked economy Click to expand...

On the contrary, with a stable USD/PKR, I will take away the short and medium term hoarding of USD thereby nullifying the need to keep stabilizing the USD, amongst other measures.Ofcourse, the later. However, the example more likely here is to "Keep paying more on everything I purchase just in the hope that I will stop buying"Record exports? Let's be serious, how much have the exports really picked up and increased when compared to exports in the last 10 years? And you consider export of wheat, sugar and other edible items to be a plus when we were forced to import the very same things later on? It's like exporting all surplus items just to show an increase in export figures and then import all the things back when required, I call that very very stupid.And, when we speak of exports, which will rise on account of surplus, uninterrupted power supply thanks to the dozens of Power Projects which were started by the previous Government, shouldn't we appreciate that investment? Exports were not increasing because a lot of our export based industry shifted out of the country in between years 2010 and 2016/17 on account of rising electricity shortfall. The industry will continue to grow now that we have surplus energy; the only caveat is that now we are producing energy at PKR 170/USD instead of the more reasonable Rs. 120-125/USD.I read the first link and found nothing adverse to burning through reserves to stabilize the economy. Could not read the 2nd link because I refuse to turn-off my add-blocker and the site insists on it before allowing me.Anyway, I have found no evidence that short term support for the local currency, as was done by Dar on occasions, lead to any complications especially when one has plans on increasing the exports, FDI and remittances.Ideally, one would make all purchases against cold, hard cash, however, in reality this is not always possible. Consider the example of Bhasha & Mohmand Dams, is it possible for a growing economy to be able to fund these mega projects? It is not! and hence debt against this asset, even though very large in nature, still makes sense in the long run. Similarly, one must see everything in the long run as we all have expected our exports and FDI to increase with availability of surplus energy and other incentives which would offset any short term currency stability measures by the Government.However, the current Government has failed on all accounts because they simply have no idea how to handle matters; and I am not saying this.....it is the Government which is saying it by its actions of playing musical chairs with the Finance Ministry, Energy Ministry and FBR etc.