'Power-sharing deal' in Pakistan

'Power-sharing deal' in Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari (l) and Nawaz Sharif were winners in February's elections
The leaders of the two parties that won Pakistan's elections have signed an agreement to form a coalition government, reports say.
Asif Ali Zardari, widower of ex-premier Benazir Bhutto, and former PM Nawaz Sharif were meeting at Mr Sharif's residence in the resort of Murree.

February's parliamentary elections delivered a crushing defeat to parties loyal to President Pervez Musharraf.

Mr Musharraf has urged the incoming government to leave politics aside.

The coalition deal will bring together the Pakistan People's Party, which was led by Benazir Bhutto until her assassination, and the PML(N) party of Mr Sharif.

While Mr Sharif's party had vowed to support the PPP, Mr Sharif had not previously confirmed it would join a coalition government.

"It was also agreed that the PML(N) shall be part of the federal cabinet," he told a news conference after talks with Mr Zardari, Reuters news agency reported.

Mr Sharif has consistently called for the president to step down in the wake of the elections, which were regarded as a key step in Pakistan's transition from military to civilian rule.

BBC NEWS | World | South Asia | 'Power-sharing deal' in Pakistan
 
Nawaz will also have coalition in Punjab with PPP so all those who thought Sherif will take Pujab for his self and PPP will lose their vote bank was just smears and not true, but thats the past know they have signed the documents.
 
PPP-PML-N agree on reinstatement of deposed judges in 30 days of govt formation

MURREE: Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N have signed a joint declaration for formation of coalition government in Centre and Punjab. Asif Ali Zardari and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif signed the joint declaration titled PPP-PML-N summit declaration Murree during a joint press conference here at PC Bhurban hotel. In the joint declaration both the parties agreed upon the reinstatement of the deposed judges through the newly elected parliament with in 30 days after the formation of federal government. Nominee of PPP for slot of PM will be fully supported by the coalition parties but the PM nominee should carry forward the agenda of both the parties, Nawaz Sharif said in the press conference. Speaker and Deputy speaker of NA will be of PPP and Speaker and Deputy speaker in Punjab Assembly will be of PML-N, he said. Nawaz Sharif also said that PML-N would be part of federal cabinet. Nawaz Sharif said that he and Asif Ali Zardari had signed the Charter of Democracy, which was formulated by Benazir and Nawaz Sharif. Even if the newly elected parliament was hung parliament but it was against the dictatorship, Nawaz Sharif said. He said Musharraf should accept the mandate of people and avoid creating hurdles. PML-N and PPP in the joint declaration also demanded that the NA session should be convened immediately. Asif Ali Zardari speaking on the occasion said that it was the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that PPP and PML-N should reach an accord and that dream has come to be true. Earlier Asif Ali Zardari and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also held a one-o-one meeting after the joint meeting along with the leaders of PPP and PML-N. Asif Ali Zardari offered Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan but he declined with the thanks and smile.


Courtesy Geo
 
PPP, PML-N trying to find way out over oath

By Nasir Jamal

LAHORE, March 8: The Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-N put up a show of strength here on Saturday night even though they are yet to formalise an understanding on sharing power.

The PPP wants the PML-N to share responsibility at the centre as we have agreed to do in this province, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Punjab PPPs chief, told reporters before leaving for a dinner hosted by PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif.

It will lend stability to the (democratic) system, he said after a meeting of his partys newly elected members of the Punjab Assembly.

Mr Qureshi said the two parties had agreed on broad issues of power-sharing at the centre and in Punjab, but had yet to work out the modalities.

His remarks implied that the PML-N was still reluctant to accept ministries at the centre because it did not want its members to be sworn in by President Pervez Musharraf.

Some reports suggested that the party had proposed that its members be given the position of advisers in the coalition government because in that case, the president would not administer the oath of office.

However, a senior PPP leader said the two parties were trying to find a way out.

Mr Qureshi said the power-sharing formula was being discussed by a seven-member committee. Nisar Ali Khan, Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Asif represent the PML-N on the committee while Raja Pervez Ashraf, Raza Rabbani, Sherry Rehman and Farooq Naik represent the Peoples Party.Mr Qureshi said PPP had spurned an offer from official quarters to form its own government in Punjab with the support of PML-Q. We have decided to sit in a coalition with PML-N because we respect the mandate of the people of the province.

The PPP does not believe in capturing power through backdoor deals. We want to forget the past and start afresh to strengthen democratic institutions in the country, he said.

About PPPs candidate for the office of prime minister, he said the partys co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, had begun consultations and would announce a name after a meeting of the central executive committee (CEC).

Makhdoom Amin Fahim is highly respected in the party but no decision has yet been made.

PPP, PML-N trying to find way out over oath -DAWN - Top Stories; March 09, 2008
 

