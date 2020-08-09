Power Play from Line of Control - ARY News - 3 August 2020

Pandu Area was captured by Indian 77 Para brigade on 31st May 1948 in Jammu and Kashmir , Pakistan Army thought this is very important area and we should capture it , This area is 9178 feet above Sea level . Capturing this area was difficult due to its height , but Pakistan Army 101 Infantry Brigade was tasked to Capture it , After 6 days fight ( 19th - 24th July ) , On 24th July 1948 this area came in Pakistan Army control . From 24th July 1948 this area is in Pakistan Army Control . This area is very important Strategically especially for defense of Jehlum Valley and Overseeing Srinagar- Muzafarabad Road .



First Nishan E Haider was given to Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed , who fought bravely near this Sector .