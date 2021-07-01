Power outages continue as shortfall reaches 6000MW amid scorching weather Power outages continue as shortfall reaches 6000MW amid scorching weather

Unannounced electricity load-shedding has continued across the country as the shortfall has reached 6000 megawatts amid extremely hot weather.According to details, different areas across the country are witnessing the power outages for eight to ten hours while eight to ten hours load-shedding has been recorded in rural areas.The locals have demanded the concerned authorities to resolve the issue as their routine is being affected by this electricity crisis.On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country.However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Pothohar Region in afternoon.