Power outages continue as shortfall reaches 6000MW amid scorching weather

Sep 26, 2018
Unannounced electricity load-shedding has continued across the country as the shortfall has reached 6000 megawatts amid extremely hot weather.

According to details, different areas across the country are witnessing the power outages for eight to ten hours while eight to ten hours load-shedding has been recorded in rural areas.

The locals have demanded the concerned authorities to resolve the issue as their routine is being affected by this electricity crisis.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts, while very hot in plain areas of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Pothohar Region in afternoon.

May 29, 2015
surplus electricity ? where sir ?

PTI fanboys on this board were congratulating each other on surplus electricity barely two months ago !
 
Dec 19, 2014
Man why is this government so incompetent and corrupt. Like we understand N was the master of corruption but at least they had their shit together. Another crisis is the making and add this to the list of wheat, sugar and oil crisis.

Abhi harami bolain gai gi mafia gas nahi dai rahai haam kuch nahi karsaktai
 
