In rural areas the problem is acute, in 24 hours power is hardly supplied for 2 hours , even the mobiles telephones just cannot be charged. What now are cheerleaders justifications?

It is estimated that during the current fiscal year subsidy payments to the rental power plants might exceed Tk320 billion, i.e. about one-third of the total tax revenue of the government.



This enormous subsidy requirement has put the government finances in a quandary, which has been further intensified by the drying up of expected foreign funds due to difficulties on the foreign policy front. The government was forced to take the unprecedented step to shift part of the current subsidy to the next budget. This may open up a new door to further mismanagement of the economy.