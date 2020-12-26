Power of the Turkish Armed Forces ( Weapons - News and Updates )

Turkey’s Growing Military Expeditionary Posture
A glance at the Turkish Armed Forces’ recent combat record demonstrates that Turkey’s defense policy now extends well beyond its borders
Drones loitering in the Syrian Airspace, Turkish Navy Frigates along the Libyan coast,
Turkish military advisors in Tripoli alongside Government of National Accord (GNA) formations
Mountain Commando units operating in Northern Iraq,
and high-ranking Turkish officers in Qatar and Somalia are all pretty common to see now
Overall, the Turkish military is fast becoming an expeditionary actor in league with Ankara’s geopolitical worldview
Turkey’s ambitious strategic posture is centered on three pivots
1-- The naval transformation toward a blue-water force
2-- The army’s expeditionary warfare concepts married to a growing tendency of resorting to proxy war agents in various battlegrounds from North Africa to the Levant
3-- Expanding forward military bases in different parts of the Turkish zone d’influence
The Turkish Navy’s Blue Homeland
The Turkish Navy, traditionally a coastal deterrent since the beginning of the republic era, is gaining a power projection edge. This change is centered on defense technology breakthroughs and a novel military-geostrategic approach
13 Type-209 class hunter killer Submarines are in service
4 GUR class Submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art detection and targeting systems, which turn these platforms into silent and deadly hunters that would threaten the hostile surface action group positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean
-- New fire control system integrated with the sonar
-- New data links
-- Improved target acquisition and tracking capabilities
Aselsan ARES2SC Submarine Radar ESM System
Aselsan ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Countermeasure System
Aselsan TORK anti-torpedo Torpedo
Torpedoes: Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2 or DM2A4
Missiles : HARPOON block-II ( land attack / anti-ship )
AKYA heavy-weight Torpedo
National origin : TURKEY
Diameter : 533 mm
Lenngth : 6.5 m
Weight : 1200 kg
Warhead : 260 kg
Range : 15 km at 40 knots
Guidance : Fiber optic cable + Magnetic sensor + Wake homing sensor
Sonar : Fiber optic conformal array sonar
İndigenous Heavy Torpedo AKYA and National Integrated Submarine Combat Management System will be integrated into the PREVEZE class Submarines
between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service
Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days
UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System
