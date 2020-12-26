What's new

Power of the Turkish Armed Forces ( Weapons - News and Updates )

MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkey’s Growing Military Expeditionary Posture


A glance at the Turkish Armed Forces’ recent combat record demonstrates that Turkey’s defense policy now extends well beyond its borders


Drones loitering in the Syrian Airspace, Turkish Navy Frigates along the Libyan coast,
Turkish military advisors in Tripoli alongside Government of National Accord (GNA) formations
Mountain Commando units operating in Northern Iraq,
and high-ranking Turkish officers in Qatar and Somalia are all pretty common to see now

Overall, the Turkish military is fast becoming an expeditionary actor in league with Ankara’s geopolitical worldview



Turkey’s ambitious strategic posture is centered on three pivots

1-- The naval transformation toward a blue-water force
2-- The army’s expeditionary warfare concepts married to a growing tendency of resorting to proxy war agents in various battlegrounds from North Africa to the Levant
3-- Expanding forward military bases in different parts of the Turkish zone d’influence




The Turkish Navy’s Blue Homeland

The Turkish Navy, traditionally a coastal deterrent since the beginning of the republic era, is gaining a power projection edge. This change is centered on defense technology breakthroughs and a novel military-geostrategic approach



13 Type-209 class hunter killer Submarines are in service


4 GUR class Submarines are equipped with state-of-the-art detection and targeting systems, which turn these platforms into silent and deadly hunters that would threaten the hostile surface action group positioned in the Eastern Mediterranean

-- New fire control system integrated with the sonar
-- New data links
-- Improved target acquisition and tracking capabilities

Aselsan ARES2SC Submarine Radar ESM System
Aselsan ZARGANA Submarine Torpedo Countermeasure System
Aselsan TORK anti-torpedo Torpedo

Torpedoes: Tigerfish Mk 24 Mod 2 or DM2A4
Missiles : HARPOON block-II ( land attack / anti-ship )

1615820047492.png

1615819888747.png



AKYA heavy-weight Torpedo

National origin : TURKEY
Diameter : 533 mm
Lenngth : 6.5 m
Weight : 1200 kg
Warhead : 260 kg
Range : 15 km at 40 knots
Guidance : Fiber optic cable + Magnetic sensor + Wake homing sensor
Sonar : Fiber optic conformal array sonar

İndigenous Heavy Torpedo AKYA and National Integrated Submarine Combat Management System will be integrated into the PREVEZE class Submarines
1615820219185.png





between 2022 and 2027, total of 6 Reis-class (Type-214) AIP Submarines will enter into service


Length : 67,6 m
Displacement : 2013 tons
Range : 12.000 nm
Speed : 20 knots
Endurance : 84 days

UGM-84A Harpoon Blok II or ATMACA Anti ship Missile
GEZGIN Land attack Cruise Missile
AKYA heavyweight Torpedo
ARES-2NS Electronic Warfare System
ZARGANA Soft-kill Torpedo counter measure System
TORK Hard-kill Torpedo Countermeasure System

1615820549223.png

1615820792676.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
8 OHP class Frigates are in service

1615821257773.png





Turkey has upgraded extensively the majority of its main surface combatants. Such vessels are 4 of the total 8 Gabya (O.H. Perry) class Frigates between 2007 and 2011

-- 8-cell Mk41 vertical launcher system (VLS) for total 32 ESSM SAM
-- SMART-S Mk2 3D Radar
-- Mk92 STIR Mod 12 fire control system
-- GENESIS advanced combat management system
-- ASIST landing platform system
-- The addition of a new long range SONAR

The GENESIS advanced combat management system includes the following characteristics and abilities
  • A modern and reliable system
  • High performance
  • Open architecture
  • Capacity of tracking more than 1,000 tactical targets
  • Modern digital sensor data fusion
  • Automatic threat evaluation
  • Weapon engagement opportunities
  • Link16/22 system integration

250 km SMART-S MK2 3D Radar
AN/SQS-56 Sonar
AN / SLQ-32 Electronic Warfare System
AN/SQR-19 Towed Array Sonar
AN/SQQ-28 LAMPS MK III Sonobuoy Processing System
ASWCS MK116 MOD 7 Anti-Submarine Warfare Control System
AN/SLQ-25 Nixie towed torpedo decoys
36 x SM-1 Air Defense Missiles
32 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles
8 x HARPOON Anti Ship Missiles
6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
1 × Oto Melara 76mm DP gun
1 × Mk 15 Phalanx CIWS
1 × S-70B Seahawk
1615821373963.png




GENESIS Advanced Combat Management System
  • Quick reaction time against guided missiles
  • High level combat system automation
  • Centralized command and control capability
  • Situational awareness and decision support
  • Increased robustness and high reliability
  • Onboard training capability
1615821464293.png





32 x RIM-162 ESSM

ESSM to protect ships from attacking missiles and aircraft. ESSM is designed to counter supersonic maneuvering anti-ship missiles

Range : 50+ km
Speed : Mach 4+
Guidance System : Mid-course update datalink -- Terminal semi-active radar homing
1615821577186.png

1615821593164.png




36 x RIM-66 SM-1

The RIM-66 Standard MR is a medium range surface-to-air missile (SAM) with a secondary role as anti-ship missile

Range : 18 km
Speed : Mach 2+
Altitude : 18.000+ m
Guidance : Semi Active Radar
1615821627725.png




8 x RGM-84 HARPOON

The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile

Range : 124-140 km
Speed : Mach 0,7
Flight altitude : Sea-skimming
Guidance : active radar terminal homing
1615821656940.png




Turkish Navy GABYA class Frigates are superior to Greek,Egyptian,Israeli current Frigates/Corvettes
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
8 MEKO-200 class Frigates are in service

1615822091703.png





Within the scope of the Barbaros Class Frigate Half-Life Modernization Project ( about €250 million )
4 Ships are planned to be delivered to the Turkish Navy until 2025

TCG Barbaros (F-244) entered service in 1995
TCG Oruçreis (F-245) entered service in 1996
TCG Salihreis (F-246) entered service in 1998
TCG Kemalreis (F-247) entered service in 2000


-- Havelsan Network Enabled Data Integrated (GENESIS ADVENT) Combat Management System
-- Aselsan TAKS Fire Control System
-- Aselsan SMART-S MK-II 3D Radar
-- Aselsan MAR-D 3B AESA Radar
-- Aselsan AKR-D X and Ka-Band fire control Radars
-- Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
-- Aselsan PIRI Panoramic Infrared Imaging - KATS Infrared Search and Track system
-- Aselsan FERSAH Carina Mounted Sonar System
-- Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 127 mm Gun
-- Aselsan STOP 25mm Remote Controlled Stabilized Cannon System
-- Aselsan GOKDENIZ 35mm CIWS
-- ESSM/HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 16x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
-- Lightweight Torpedoes

1615822344264.png



Havelsan ADVENT next generation Network Enabled Data Integrated Combat Management System for Cooperative Engagment Capability ...... ( only Turkey in the region and only a few Countries in the World )
1615822489978.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
4 ISTIF class stealth Frigates will enter into service between 2023 and 2026


The I-class Frigate is designed to conduct maritime surveillance and patrol operations, inspection and surveillance of EEZ besides preventing potential threat.


MILGEM - ISTIF class Frigate

Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
TBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS

-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles ( 250 km )
-- 64 x ESSM or HISAR Air Defense Missiles
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

1615822771366.png

1615822869481.png
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
4 ADA class stealth Corvettes are in service


Turkey’s Ada-class stealth Corvettes are another naval platform that present a lethal challenge to surface action groups and supply ships operating in the Mediterranean

These highly stealthy ships have extremely reduced radar, IR and acoustic signatures, and they are backed by a low probability of intercept (LPI) radar that could sneak up to enemy surface vessels and deliver a lethal blow


ADA class stealth Corvette

Length : 99,5 m
Displacement : 2400 tons
Range : 3500 nm
Speed : 29 knots

GENESIS Combat Management System
250 km SMART-S mk2 search Radar
TBT-01 Yakamoz Sonar
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System

-- 1 x 76 mm Oto Melera Super Rapid Gun ( 40 km )
-- 8 x HARPOON Anti ship Missiles ( 140 km )
-- 21 x RAM ( 9 km )
-- 6 x Mk 46 Mod 5 Torpedos
-- 2 x 12,7 mm Aselsan STAMP Stabilized Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter

1615824217198.png

1615823906131.png

1615824046283.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship


TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability

to be able to carry a battalion size amphibious task force with its equipment and a total of 94 vehicles

-- 13 ALTAY Tanks
-- 27 ZAHA Armored Amphibious Attack Vehicles
-- 6 APC
-- 48 various Vehicles

A total of 1,223 personnel will serve onboard the Ship
and to carry 30 Helicopters

Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm

GENESIS-ADVENT Combat Management System
SMART-S MK2 S-band 3D Radar
ARES-2 Electronic Warfare System
ARAS 2023 diver detection Sonar

5 x Aselsan 25mm STOP
2 x Phalanx 20mm CIWS
1 x RIM-116 with 21 RAM (Rolling Airframe Missiles )
1615824731013.png






UCAVs for TCG ANADOLU

The SSB has held a meeting with the Turkish drone magnate BAYKAR team for the possible deployment of UCAVs on TCG ANADOLU multipurpose Amphibious Assault Ship
1615824659874.png






2 BAYRAKTAR class LST in service since 2018

Length : 138.75 m
Displacement : 7,254 t
Range : 6,000 nm

BAYRAKTAR class LST can carry 486 troops and 20 Tanks
1615831500354.png
 
Last edited:
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
17,361
-12
7,831
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
MMM-E said:
TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship


TCG ANADOLU Amphibious Assault Ship will transform the regional force projection capability of the Turkish Navy into a medium-scale global force projection capability

to be able to carry a battalion size amphibious task force with its equipment and a total of 94 vehicles

-- 13 ALTAY Tanks
-- 27 ZAHA Armored Amphibious Attack Vehicles
-- 6 APC
-- 48 various Vehicles

A total of 1,223 personnel will serve onboard the Ship
and to carry 30 Helicopters

Length : 232 m
Displacement : 27400 tons
Range : 9000 nm

GENESIS-ADVENT Combat Management System
SMART-S MK2 S-band 3D Radar
ARES-2 Electronic Warfare System
ARAS 2023 diver detection Sonar

5 x Aselsan 25mm STOP
2 x Phalanx 20mm CIWS
1 x RIM-116 with 21 RAM (Rolling Airframe Missiles )
View attachment 724797





UCAVs for TCG ANADOLU

The SSB has held a meeting with the Turkish drone magnate BAYKAR team for the possible deployment of UCAVs on TCG ANADOLU multipurpose Amphibious Assault Ship
View attachment 724796
Click to expand...
The carrier will give Egypt a good run of its money.
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Navy 12 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts


6 CN-235-100M Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts
6 ATR 72-600 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts

CN-235-100M
1615825032840.png

1615825135840.png






The ATR 72 is a highly effective, middle-size anti-submarine warfare aircraft with competitive acquisition and operational costs

• Thales AMASCOS mission system
• Link 16 data link
• Mk 54 and Mk 46 Light Weight Torpedo
• electro-optical sensors
• Search radar
• ESM sensor (Electronic Support Measures)
• MAD sensor (Magnetic Anomaly Detector)
• Integrated self-protection system, (Chaff & Flare Dispenser, Radar Warning, Missile Warning, Laser Warning)
• Sonobuoy launcher

ATR 72-600
1615825858478.png

1615826393214.png

1615826546577.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Navy 24 SEA HAWK Anti Submarine Warfare Helicopters



The Seahawk can handle anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), naval special warfare (NSW) insertion, search and rescue (SAR)


-- Mk 54 Torpedo
-- PENGUIN anti ship Missile

1615827550550.png

1615827208081.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
TCG UFUK Intelligence Ship .. ( only Turkey in the region and a few in the World )


TCG UFUK will be equipped with intelligence systems developed by ASELSAN.
the equipment activities for Signal Intelligence (SIGINT & ELINT) capabilities

The ship has antenna hardware similar to the MPAR radar system

1615828495628.png
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
F-16 CCIP ( Common Configuration Implementation Program )


CCIP modernization made Turkish F-16s more lethal, survivable and network-centric weapon system


CCIP Modernization for 163 F-16C/D block52 standard ( $3,9 billion ) between 2010 and 2015
1615829400783.png



AN/APG-68(V)9 Radar
Link-16 System
Self-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)
Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing Systems (JHMCS)
AN/AVS-9 Night Vision Goggles (NVG)
Modular Mission Computer
Advanced interrogator/transponder
Integrated precision navigation
LCD Color MFDs
Improved AVTR System
Multifunctional Information Distribution System
High speed Anti-Radar Missile Targeting System



COCKPİT
Modular Mission Computer , Advanced interrogator/transponder , Integrated precision navigation , LCD Color MFDs , Improved AVTR System
1615829088756.png





Self-Protection Electronic Warfare Suite (SPEWS II)

SPEWS-II is an advanced, internally mounted self protection system specifically designed for F-16C Block 50 Fighter Jets

Aselsan has started deliveries of 60 SPEWS-II to the Turkish Airforce

-- Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)
-- Electronic Countermeasures (ECM) Suite
-- Deceptive RF jamming
-- Intelligent control of chaff/ flare dispenser systems
1615829148191.png




Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System (JHMCS)

JHMCS provides support for raster scanned imagery to display FLIR/IRST pictures for night operations and provides collimated symbology and imagery to the pilot

Turkish F-16 pilots use JHMCS helmet displays targeting information on the helmet visor to allow pilots to lock-on and attack air-to-air (JHMCS+AIM-9X)
The systems gives flight crew members the ability to rapidly acquire and designate a target simply by looking at it

-- 26 km AIM-9x sidewinder
-- 120 km AIM-120C7 AMRAAM
1615829206990.png

1615830130617.png




Night Vision Cueing and Display (NVCD)
1615829281600.png



Pilots depend on JHMCS to successfully execute air-to-air and air-to-ground tactical missions during daylight
NVCD/ ANVIS system is now matured to expand this critical capability to night missions
1615829342703.png



Link-16 Tactical Data Link

Link 16, Military Aircraft as well as Ships and Ground Forces may exchange their tactical picture in near real time. Link 16 also supports the exchange of text messages, imagery data and provides two channels of digital voic
1615829477209.png




AESA Radar by 2022-2023

Aselsan AESA Radar is being pitched for integration on the Turkish air force's fleet of F-16s

Aselsan believes its AESA radar could eventually compete with systems such as Northrop Grumman's APG-83 Scalable Agile Beam Radar
1615829575337.png






SEAD/DEAD Role with exceptional results

CCIP modernized F-16s are equipped with the APG-68(V9) Radar, a secure-voice communication system, new radar warning receivers and the ability to carry and launch the AGM-88 HARM anti radiation missile , AGM-84 SLAM-ER and SOM Cruise Missiles for true SEAD capabilities

-- 150 km AGM-88 HARM anti radiation missile
-- 280 km AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missile
-- 280 km SOM Cruise Missile
1615829627240.png
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkish Airforce has 29 F-16C/D Block50+ ... ( entered service between 2011 and 2012 )


-- AIM-9x sidevinder
-- AIM-120C7
-- SLAM-ER cruise missile
-- HARM anti radiation missile
-- JSOW glide bomb

1615830429987.png







S400 AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM


Turkey bought 4 batteries S400 Air Defense System from Russia

Radar range : 600 km
Firing range : 380 km ( 40N6 missile )


The best Air Defense System in the world to intercept Fighter Jets , AWACS , Bombers
1615830552175.png

1615831044968.png
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
DEFENSES against CRUISE MISSILES


Land-attack Cruise Missiles are highly effective weapon systems that can present a major threat to military and strategic targets

KORKUT 35mm SPAAG with airburst ammunitton and HISAR Air Defense Systems will become more and more important to intercept Cruise Missiles


KORKUT SPAAG

Two stabilised 35mm KDC cannons capable of firing air burst ammunition
Each barrel of the 35mm gun can fire 1,100 rounds a minute
70 km 3D Radar
Operate full autonomously
KORKUT SPAAG can engage cruise missiles within the maximum range of 4 km
KORKUT SPAAG can survive an explosion of 6kg of TNT under tracks
Electro-optical (EO) sensor pod
Electro-optical target detection and tracking with Advanced Air Defense fire control algorithms
Identifies friendly forces using identification, friend or foe (IFF) system
A KORKUT unit is made up of 3 SPAAGs and a command vehicle
1615832084339.png



HISAR Air Defense Missile
1615832224009.png





Tactical medium range air defense system based on BVR - WVR Missiles

25 km BOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile ( a high resolution dual colour imaging infra-red seeker, with a comprehensive off-boresight capability, along with advanced counter-measures )

60 km GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile test firing ( solid-state RF seeker, with advanced counter-measure capability and datalink update )

Land based VL variant will be accurate to intercept Fighter Jets , Cruise Missiles , Anti-radiation Missiles ,... similar to French MICA VL and German IRIS-T SLM
1615832395714.png





Turkish Ballistic Missile Defense System Project will leverage Turkey's breakthroughs in launch, rocket, and control technologies in Space

130km Altitude Test
1615832452841.png




Turkey speeds up works on anti-ballistic missiles

www.dailysabah.com

Turkey speeds up works on critical systems like anti-ballistic missiles

Turkey has stepped up efforts to develop anti-ballistic missile systems, a critical technology owned by few countries.For instance, a leading local...
www.dailysabah.com www.dailysabah.com

Turkey has stepped up efforts to develop anti-ballistic missile systems, a critical technology owned by few countries

In addition to our Hisar and Siper air defense systems will speed up our design and technology development studies for the development of missile defense systems that will eliminate ballistic missiles by engaging in the upper layer

TUBITAK develops DACS for Ballistic Missile Defense System




So , TURKEY create its own Air Defense Capability to intercept Fighter Jets , AWACSs , Bombers , Helicopters , UCAVs , Cruise Missiles , Ballistic Missiles

-- SUNGUR MANPADS
-- KORKUT 35mm SPAAG
-- HISAR-A low altitude Air Defense System
-- HISAR-O medium altitude Air Defense System
-- SIPER high altitude Air Defense System
-- GUMS Ballistic Missile Defense System

-- BOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile
-- GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile
-- AKDOGAN RamJet powered long range air to air Missile

also navalized variants of HISAR and SIPER Missiles will be used on ISTIF class Frigate and TF-2000 class Destroyer
 
MMM-E

MMM-E

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 6, 2017
5,446
-2
5,806
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Turkiye to kickstart 1st space trials of liquid-propellant rocket engine technology


The Micro-Satellite Launch System project would enable Turkiye to place microsatellites into low-Earth orbit. (400 km altitude ) plans to be completed by 2025. it would be completed much sooner
1615833496973.png

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder | Analysis
2 3 4 5
Replies
71
Views
7K
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
beijingwalker
China, Turkey and Pakistan's unholy nuclear nexus and its global ramifications
2 3
Replies
30
Views
959
Mentee
Mentee
Yankee-stani
Libyan front looks bleak for Erdogan
Replies
8
Views
643
mustafa erkan
mustafa erkan
beijingwalker
America's role as global leader all but died under Trump. The world was outgrowing it anyway
Replies
1
Views
233
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Pakistan Space Agency
The Pakistani Defense Market: Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts (2019-2024)
Replies
2
Views
2K
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom