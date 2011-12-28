What's new

'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,053
-5
84,526
Country
China
Location
China
'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas

January 18, 2022 3:55 PM


As winter bites, Europe is facing a gas shortage. A cold snap has coincided with lower volumes of gas exports from Russia, forcing a big spike in prices. Consumers and businesses across the continent are facing a steep increase in their bills, with governments scrambling to cushion the impact. And analysts warn it could soon get worse.

Moscow plans to build a new pipeline to China, which could give Russia the power to sell gas to the highest bidder, pitting Chinese and European consumers against one another.

Chinese economy

From the frozen expanses of Siberia, Russia already is sending some natural gas to China. The "Power of Siberia 1" pipeline opened in 2019, tapping the gas fields in Russia's far east to help fuel the Chinese economy.

Europe remains Russia's largest customer by far, importing about 200 billion cubic meters of gas every year – about 30% of the continent's supply. By comparison, China purchases about 38 billion cubic meters annually.

"Power of Siberia 1 uses gas that is not connected to the fields that can supply the European market. So, it's not a question, at the moment at least, of gas from Russia going to China, being the loss of gas that could go to Europe," explains Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at the energy data firm Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS).

'Power of Siberia 2'

That could soon change. Moscow and Beijing are close to agreeing on a second pipeline – the "Power of Siberia 2" – which would double gas exports from Russia to China, crossing through Mongolia and into the power-hungry industrial regions near Beijing.

Crucially, it also would join up Russia's internal gas network, connecting China with the same gas fields in Russia's Yamal peninsula that supply Europe.

"It does give Gazprom – as that major exporter – the optionality to direct gas to one market over another," Marzec-Manser told VOA.

That could give Russia considerable leverage, says Filip Medunic, who leads the Task Force for Strengthening Europe Against Economic Coercion at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Technically, it is hard to tell whether the pricing system will be designed in a way that there is going to be the possibility to sell to the highest bidder, but I think that Russia intent is definitely eyeing in this direction, to be able to use it as a leverage – at least rhetorically – in the coming decade," Medunic told VOA.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia directly with Germany, was completed last year. Certification of the pipeline is currently suspended amid tensions between the West and Moscow.

"Will it make a difference? Probably not," said Marzec-Manser. "The reality is that when Nord Stream 2 starts running commercially – and it's not running at the moment, it is ready, it's operable, but not operational – it will just reroute gas that is already flowing through other routes."

Sanctions

In recent months, Russia has amassed upwards of 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The West has threatened crippling sanctions if Russia invades, including targeting its energy sector.

There are other incentives for Moscow to find new customers for its gas, says Marzec-Manser. "The trajectory of the European Union in particular in terms of decarbonization is that gas will have a diminishing role over the medium to long term," he said.

Olympics

But navigating a new Chinese market won't be easy for Moscow, says Medunic.

"China is well known for using its political, economic, also military posture and weight, and to be a tough negotiating partner. And [it] also is allegedly considering itself rather as the big hegemon here, and Russia as the junior partner," Medunic said.

There is speculation the deal for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline could be signed during next month's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, offering a diplomatic victory for both sides. Neither Moscow nor Beijing have yet confirmed, however, that the deal will be signed.

www.voanews.com

'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas

As winter bites, Europe is facing a gas shortage. A cold snap has coincided with lower volumes of gas exports from Russia, forcing a big spike in prices. Consumers and businesses across the continent are facing a steep increase in their bills, with governments scrambling to cushion the impact....
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
Tshering22

Tshering22

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 19, 2010
18,109
4
21,342
Country
India
Location
India
All Russia has to do is to hold a secret meeting with Macron and Scholz, tell them that they will be assured adequate gas at reasonable prices, in exchange for remaining neutral in Ukraine, and assuring them that there won't be any steps taken against any Western European / EU country. That would be enough to defang the so-called quasi-Western alliance.

Putin should give it a shot. He'll kill more than just 2 stones with one arrow.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,053
-5
84,526
Country
China
Location
China
China can easily outbid Europe


China expands in Russian LNG with Yatek stake buy
By Oksana Kobzeva and Katya Golubkova
January 19, 2022

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Energy will buy a 10% stake in a liquefied natural gas project in Russia for 500 million euros ($567 million), a Russian firm said, confirming China's status as the world's biggest LNG buyer and its deepening energy ties with Moscow.

A-Property, a Russian private company, will develop and run the Yatek project to produce up to 18 million tonnes of LNG per year in Russia's far east, it said in a statement on Wednesday.


The statement added that Zhejiang Energy will market the gas in China, where LNG imports jumped by 18% last year making China the world's top buyer. read more

The deal includes a 10% stake in Globaltek, which provides technical solutions for Yatek, which aims to put the first LNG cargo onstream in 2027.

To export LNG from Russia, which wants to produce over 100 million tonnes of the super-chilled gas annually by 2030, a company must either get a governmental licence or seal a deal with the state company Gazprom .


Yatek told Reuters in emailed comments it was working on the options for exports but declined to give details. The Russian energy ministry and Gazprom did not reply to requests for a comment.

Wednesday's deal, which is set to close in October, adds to a flurry of announcements this month.

Russia's top private gas producer Novatek (NVTK.MM) said that Zhejiang Energy was buying up to 1 million tonnes of LNG per annum from the Arctic LNG 2 project run by Novatek, for 15 years.


Another LNG receiving terminal in China, Zhoushan, will get 0.6 million tonnes of LNG from the Arctic LNG 2 for 11 years after Novatek signed a similar deal with ENN Energy (2688.HK).

Companies from China, already the largest single Russian oil importer, have stakes and off-take deals in Novatek's exiting Yamal LNG plant and the Arctic LNG 2, to be launched next year. They also buy gas from the Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2 project.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

www.reuters.com

China expands in Russian LNG with Yatek stake buy

Zhejiang Energy will buy a 10% stake in a liquefied natural gas project in Russia for 500 million euros ($567 million), a Russian firm said, confirming China's status as the world's biggest LNG buyer and its deepening energy ties with Moscow.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,516
-6
2,675
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas

January 18, 2022 3:55 PM


As winter bites, Europe is facing a gas shortage. A cold snap has coincided with lower volumes of gas exports from Russia, forcing a big spike in prices. Consumers and businesses across the continent are facing a steep increase in their bills, with governments scrambling to cushion the impact. And analysts warn it could soon get worse.

Moscow plans to build a new pipeline to China, which could give Russia the power to sell gas to the highest bidder, pitting Chinese and European consumers against one another.

Chinese economy

From the frozen expanses of Siberia, Russia already is sending some natural gas to China. The "Power of Siberia 1" pipeline opened in 2019, tapping the gas fields in Russia's far east to help fuel the Chinese economy.

Europe remains Russia's largest customer by far, importing about 200 billion cubic meters of gas every year – about 30% of the continent's supply. By comparison, China purchases about 38 billion cubic meters annually.

"Power of Siberia 1 uses gas that is not connected to the fields that can supply the European market. So, it's not a question, at the moment at least, of gas from Russia going to China, being the loss of gas that could go to Europe," explains Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at the energy data firm Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS).

'Power of Siberia 2'

That could soon change. Moscow and Beijing are close to agreeing on a second pipeline – the "Power of Siberia 2" – which would double gas exports from Russia to China, crossing through Mongolia and into the power-hungry industrial regions near Beijing.

Crucially, it also would join up Russia's internal gas network, connecting China with the same gas fields in Russia's Yamal peninsula that supply Europe.

"It does give Gazprom – as that major exporter – the optionality to direct gas to one market over another," Marzec-Manser told VOA.

That could give Russia considerable leverage, says Filip Medunic, who leads the Task Force for Strengthening Europe Against Economic Coercion at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

"Technically, it is hard to tell whether the pricing system will be designed in a way that there is going to be the possibility to sell to the highest bidder, but I think that Russia intent is definitely eyeing in this direction, to be able to use it as a leverage – at least rhetorically – in the coming decade," Medunic told VOA.

Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which connects Russia directly with Germany, was completed last year. Certification of the pipeline is currently suspended amid tensions between the West and Moscow.

"Will it make a difference? Probably not," said Marzec-Manser. "The reality is that when Nord Stream 2 starts running commercially – and it's not running at the moment, it is ready, it's operable, but not operational – it will just reroute gas that is already flowing through other routes."

Sanctions

In recent months, Russia has amassed upwards of 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine. The West has threatened crippling sanctions if Russia invades, including targeting its energy sector.

There are other incentives for Moscow to find new customers for its gas, says Marzec-Manser. "The trajectory of the European Union in particular in terms of decarbonization is that gas will have a diminishing role over the medium to long term," he said.

Olympics

But navigating a new Chinese market won't be easy for Moscow, says Medunic.

"China is well known for using its political, economic, also military posture and weight, and to be a tough negotiating partner. And [it] also is allegedly considering itself rather as the big hegemon here, and Russia as the junior partner," Medunic said.

There is speculation the deal for the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline could be signed during next month's Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, offering a diplomatic victory for both sides. Neither Moscow nor Beijing have yet confirmed, however, that the deal will be signed.

www.voanews.com

'Power of Siberia 2' Pipeline Could See Europe, China Compete for Russian Gas

As winter bites, Europe is facing a gas shortage. A cold snap has coincided with lower volumes of gas exports from Russia, forcing a big spike in prices. Consumers and businesses across the continent are facing a steep increase in their bills, with governments scrambling to cushion the impact....
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
Click to expand...
Power of Siberia 2 would elevate Russia's hand against US-led EU's geopolitical blackmails. It also further eases China's reliance on less secure energy routes.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
4,379
3
6,633
Country
China
Location
China
The trade volume between China and Russia exceeded 140 billion US dollars in 2021. China imports oil, natural gas and agricultural products from Russia and exports industrial products. Russia does not need to worry about the oil and gas market, which, like Europe, is often restricted and tolls are collected by Ukraine, and China can also get a stable energy supply.
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
9,317
-3
14,315
Country
China
Location
United States
Another thing to note is that Russia is developing these resources with its domestic oil/gas tech, which is why Russia is able to command significant leverage from its resource exports. China always pays a fair price for imports.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,053
-5
84,526
Country
China
Location
China
China can buy LNG from Russia and resell them to Europe


China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage
  • Cnooc and Sinopec offer dozens of cargoes for 2022 delivery
  • Sales tenders indicate top importer is well supplied
ByStephen Stapczynski
2022年1月20日 GMT+8 下午12:38

China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.

Two of China’s biggest state-owned LNG importers released tenders this week offering to sell dozens of cargoes for delivery through November. With the end of the peak winter demand season within sight, Chinese traders are betting that the nation will avoid a crippling supply crunch and can offload excess cargoes.

www.bloomberg.com

China Looks to Resell LNG as World Grapples With Gas Shortage

China, the world’s biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas, kicked off an unprecedented effort to resell its supply, alleviating global fuel shortage fears that have sparked record prices this winter.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

L
Shifting Ground for Vital Resources
Replies
4
Views
945
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy
S
What if? 1939
Replies
6
Views
2K
lemurian
lemurian
E
Economic Corporation
Replies
0
Views
2K
EagleEyes
E

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom