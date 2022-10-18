Power of PTI propaganda!!!

muhammadhafeezmalik
A person tweeted that he came to vote Imran Khan and went back in three hours to UK.
His tweet was liked by 26K persons and retweeted by 4200+ people.
Some newspapers published special news.
A career journalist from America, who has worked for a newspapers like New York Times, also trapped by the propaganda of PTI and has to deleted the tweet when he found out.
لندن سے بلّے پر خصوصی طور پر ٹھپہ لگانے کیلئے آنے والا شخص کون ہے؟
کراچی (قدرت روزنامہ)گزشتہ روز 8 قومی اور 3 صوبائی نسشتوں پر ضمنی انتخاب ہوا۔سندھ، پنجاب اور خیبر پختون خوا کے قومی اسمبلی کے 8 حلقوں کے غیر حتمی و غیر سرکاری نتائج کے مطابق تحریک انصاف قومی اسمبلی کی 6 نشستوں پر کامیاب ہوئی جبکہ پیپلز پارٹی 2 نشستوں
dailyqudrat.pk
