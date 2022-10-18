Power of PTI propaganda!!!

لندن سے بلّے پر خصوصی طور پر ٹھپہ لگانے کیلئے آنے والا شخص کون ہے؟ کراچی (قدرت روزنامہ)گزشتہ روز 8 قومی اور 3 صوبائی نسشتوں پر ضمنی انتخاب ہوا۔سندھ، پنجاب اور خیبر پختون خوا کے قومی اسمبلی کے 8 حلقوں کے غیر حتمی و غیر سرکاری نتائج کے مطابق تحریک انصاف قومی اسمبلی کی 6 نشستوں پر کامیاب ہوئی جبکہ پیپلز پارٹی 2 نشستوں

A person tweeted that he came to vote Imran Khan and went back in three hours to UK.His tweet was liked by 26K persons and retweeted by 4200+ people.Some newspapers published special news.A career journalist from America, who has worked for a newspapers like New York Times, also trapped by the propaganda of PTI and has to deleted the tweet when he found out.