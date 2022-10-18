What's new

Power of PTI propaganda!!!

A person tweeted that he came to vote Imran Khan and went back in three hours to UK.

1666076334128.png


His tweet was liked by 26K persons and retweeted by 4200+ people.

1666076588150.png


Some newspapers published special news.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1581948394825977856

1666076072456.png


لندن سے بلّے پر خصوصی طور پر ٹھپہ لگانے کیلئے آنے والا شخص کون ہے؟

کراچی (قدرت روزنامہ)گزشتہ روز 8 قومی اور 3 صوبائی نسشتوں پر ضمنی انتخاب ہوا۔سندھ، پنجاب اور خیبر پختون خوا کے قومی اسمبلی کے 8 حلقوں کے غیر حتمی و غیر سرکاری نتائج کے مطابق تحریک انصاف قومی اسمبلی کی 6 نشستوں پر کامیاب ہوئی جبکہ پیپلز پارٹی 2 نشستوں
1666076535814.png



A career journalist from America, who has worked for a newspapers like New York Times, also trapped by the propaganda of PTI and has to deleted the tweet when he found out.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582117633830199296
 
House of Sharif, whose only two world famous things are lies and corruption. Their die heart support is talking about lies and propaganda. :rofl:
 

