Power, infrastructure to get priority in upcoming budget: Muhith





“The size of the budget will be Tk 460,000 crore,” he said.

He also hinted at a cut of the corporate tax in the next budget from the existing 35 percent, citing that a good number of young people were now paying taxes.

“I am hoping for the corporate tax to be reduced and it is under consideration,” he said.





The DCCI president placed a budget proposal before Muhith, saying, “Our investment to GDP ratio needs to be increased from existing 29 percent to nearly 35 percent to accelerate development.”