Power grid of New Delhi

Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai said:
That's most third world countries, my man.
There are some (many) bad areas where wiring is a hot mess and an accident waiting to happen, many have happened too. This was/is chandni chowk:

chandni-5.jpg


a73541de-54bc-11eb-b67b-63f61e0d337d_1610445885934.jpg



also, OP is a persistent troll, check his posting history. :rolleyes:

Having said that, the situation has significantly improved wrt power cuts, they're very rare now for more than 15 odd years, even during peak summers when we earlier used to suffer the bulk of the outages. Aaj kal residents are informed much in advance with timings for whatever maintenance/repair work might be going on.

Still a mess, but shit's on the mend.
 

