hydrabadi_arab said:



View attachment 816852 Fuel cost is up by huge 101%. Hydel is down 50% in worst possible time because of imported fuel prices. Anyway 9% growth bodes well for GDP growth of 6% this FY. Click to expand...

Seasonal effects, hydro and solar will increase after winter. Wind should be enhanced to cover the winter period for renewables. Second largest increase was in nuclear power generation. I believe another advanced Chinese reactor is set to come online soon.