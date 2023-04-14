Power generation hits all-time high in Bangladesh​

The power generation capacity of Bangladesh is more than 26,000MWRepresentational photoTribune DeskPublished: April 13, 2023 11:09 PM | Last updated: April 13, 2023 11:14 PMPower plants in Bangladesh generated record 15,304 megawatts (MW) of electricity on Thursday — a new record, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).The highest electricity generation in the history of Bangladesh was recorded at 9pm.The production broke the previous record of 14,932MW generated on Wednesday, said BPDB.The previous record of single-day power generation was on Tuesday when a 14,800MW of electricity was produced.According to the PDB, this new production record is the result of maximum effort to maintain the normal power generation and supply during Ramadan and summer.Currently, the power generation capacity of the country is more than 26,000MW