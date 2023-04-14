What's new

Power generation hits all-time high in Bangladesh

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,364
-3
21,996
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Power generation hits all-time high in Bangladesh​

The power generation capacity of Bangladesh is more than 26,000MW

Power Plant

Representational photo Bigstock
Tribune Desk
Published: April 13, 2023 11:09 PM | Last updated: April 13, 2023 11:14 PM

Power plants in Bangladesh generated record 15,304 megawatts (MW) of electricity on Thursday — a new record, according to the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The highest electricity generation in the history of Bangladesh was recorded at 9pm.

The production broke the previous record of 14,932MW generated on Wednesday, said BPDB.

The previous record of single-day power generation was on Tuesday when a 14,800MW of electricity was produced.

According to the PDB, this new production record is the result of maximum effort to maintain the normal power generation and supply during Ramadan and summer.

Currently, the power generation capacity of the country is more than 26,000MW
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

B
Bangladesh Needs $1.7 Billion a Year for Green Energy Transition
Replies
12
Views
439
bluesky
B
Bilal9
More trouble for Adani Group as Bangladesh seeks revision of power deal — ‘excessive pricing’
Replies
6
Views
495
bluesky
B
B
Bangladesh private power producers seek $1bn in foreign currency for fuel imports
Replies
5
Views
389
bluesky
B
Bilal9
Bangladesh offers PPA for 68 MW of solar at $0.102/kWh
Replies
0
Views
229
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Adani can realies 15 times its cost without yielding power
Replies
12
Views
487
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom