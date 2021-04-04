power generation crosses 13,000MW mark in Bangladesh

Milestone as power generation crosses 13,000MW mark

Published at 08:44 am April 4th, 2021

Milestone as power generation crosses 13,000MW mark The BPDB has already taken up an extensive capacity expansion plan to give a boost to the power sector, aiming to generate 40,000MW by 2030

File photo of power transmission linesThe BPDB has already taken up an extensive capacity expansion plan to give a boost to the power sector, aiming to generate 40,000MW by 2030Amid growing demand for electricity due to the scorching summer heat since mid-March, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has registered a whopping 13,018 megawatt (MW) production, setting a new record for the country.The record generation was reported at 9pm on Saturday, according to Saiful Hasan Chowdhury, director of public relations of the BPDB.The previous highest production was 12,893 MW as recorded on May 29, 2019.Bangladesh’s power sector first crossed the 12,000MW milestone on April 24, 2019, with the 11,000MW mark crossed on July 7, 2018.Earlier, the country had gone past the 10,000MW mark for the first time on March 19, 2017. Prior to that, the 9,000MW level was crossed for the very first time on June 30, 2016.As of Saturday, Bangladesh’s installed power generation capacity, including captive power and renewable energy, is 24,982 MW, with 99% of the population having access to electricity.The BPDB has already taken up an extensive capacity expansion plan to give a boost to the power sector, aiming to generate 40,000MW by 2030, for which a mammoth investment billion is needed. The massive investment plan is also meant to provide uninterrupted power supply, Power Division officials said, adding that the government is committed to ensuring 100% electricity coverage by this year.