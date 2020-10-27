Power division misspent Rs 3000 billion, points out Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP)



The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has found fault with the utilisation of almost Rs3 trillion public funds by the power division, involving huge irregularities, mismanagement, misappropriation and embezzlement.





In its report for the audit year 2019-20 that has been laid before the National Assembly after a delay of almost eight months, the AGP also put question marks over sustainability of the power sector under the current state of affairs, governance shortcomings and weak financial and administrative controls.





The audit is based on financial accounts for fiscal year 2018-19 – the first year under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.





In particular, the country’s top auditor highlighted a total of 318 cases in the accounts of the power division and its associated entities in which Rs2.965tr worth of public funds had been misused. In its key findings, the AGP said 64 varied irregularities of more than Rs107 billion pertained to procurement of electrical equipment, civil and electrical works, consultancy services and contractual mismanagement.





Raises questions over sustainability of sector under current state of affairs Click to expand...