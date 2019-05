Power coverage reaches 93pc people in Bangladesh

Says World Bank

The World Bank in its just-published Energy Progress Report 2019 mentioned that among the countries with the largest population without access to electricity, Bangladesh, Kenya, Myanmar and Sudan have made the most progress.

According to power cell data, the power generation capacity of Bangladesh now stands at 21,419 MW, with power connections increasing to 3.32 crore while the number of power plants reached to 130.

