I am going to Pakistan soon for a holiday and we do have PTCL broadband there. I am looking for power backup for PTCL router when there is a power cut. We do have a power generator but the router will get disconnected and then reconnect from the generator - I can't allow that to happen while I am on online call meetings.
I found this on Amazon which I could buy https://www.amazon.co.uk/Uninterruptable-Transfer-Function-Indicator-Wrieless-BLACK/dp/B081TPD8WB/ unless there is a better alternative which I can buy in Pakistan? can you please advice...
I found this on Amazon which I could buy https://www.amazon.co.uk/Uninterruptable-Transfer-Function-Indicator-Wrieless-BLACK/dp/B081TPD8WB/ unless there is a better alternative which I can buy in Pakistan? can you please advice...