What's new

Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venus completed

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
39,983
1
77,687
Country
China
Location
China
Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venus are completed

Hangzhou is getting ready to host the 2022 Asian games! It will be another major olympic event held in China. I visited some of the magnificent modern venues that are ready to receive the athletes from all around Asia and Oceania!

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom