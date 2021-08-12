Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venus completed

beijingwalker
Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venus are completed
Hangzhou is getting ready to host the 2022 Asian games! It will be another major olympic event held in China. I visited some of the magnificent modern venues that are ready to receive the athletes from all around Asia and Oceania!
