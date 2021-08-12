What's new

Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venues completed

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Power and Unity of Asia. Hangzhou welcomes all Asians to the city for 2022 Asian Games, almost all venues are completed

Hangzhou is getting ready to host the 2022 Asian games! It will be another major olympic event held in China. I visited some of the magnificent modern venues that are ready to receive the athletes from all around Asia and Oceania!

 
Indos

Indos

Nice, many sports event that happen this year and also next year. As usual badminton and weighlifting will be filled with world class athletes, not much different with Olympic level. I am eager to watch Indonesian basketball teams performance there, there will be 3x3 as well for both gender and also sprints athletic
 
