  • Thursday, November 1, 2018

"Poverty Striken India"

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by Cobra Arbok, Nov 1, 2018 at 11:40 AM.

    Recently I have seen several threads about how poor India is. So I decided to jump on the bandwagon. Although I am going to go one step further and show videos of some of India's poorest regions. For reference, here is a video of Lahore, one of Pakistan's largest and most advanced cities.


    Now for comparison, here are videos from small cities in India's poorest states.
    Jharkhand:



    Chhattisgarh:


    Odisha:


    Oops, these videos do not look worse than those of their Pakistani counterparts. In fact, one can argue that these tier 4, 5, and 6 cities look the same if not better than, Lahore, one of Pakistan's major urban areas. How can this be? I thought Pakistan is far ahead of India from threads I have seen on this forum. But that is not what I see in the videos, let alone the UN data.
    There is poverty, and there is a segment of people living under extreme poverty. Let us not move our face away from them, as that would be grave injustice. Eventually and gradually they need to join the mainstream economy.
     
