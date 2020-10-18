What's new

Poverty-prevention insurance donated in Tibet against returning to poverty, due to illnesses, tuitions, or natural disasters

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,112
1
63,320
Country
China
Location
China
All Tibetans were lifted out of poverty but what if some of them return to poverty due to various reasons in the future?

Farmers and herders in a remote region in China's Tibet have received an insurance donation, aimed at preventing them from living in, or returning to poverty, due to illnesses, tuitions, or natural disasters.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top