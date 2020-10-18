Poverty-prevention insurance donated in Tibet against returning to poverty, due to illnesses, tuitions, or natural disasters

beijingwalker
All Tibetans were lifted out of poverty but what if some of them return to poverty due to various reasons in the future?
Farmers and herders in a remote region in China's Tibet have received an insurance donation, aimed at preventing them from living in, or returning to poverty, due to illnesses, tuitions, or natural disasters.
