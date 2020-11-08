What's new

Poverty eradication essential to building a moderately prosperous society in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,839
1
64,976
Country
China
Location
China
Poverty eradication essential to building a moderately prosperous society in China
Xi jingping asserts that China could not claim to be a "moderately prosperous society" no matter how high its GDP and income per capita became, if even one Chinese citizen remained in poverty.

Xi said, "We can not announce the complete construction of a "moderately prosperous society" on the one hand, if the living standards of tens of millions of people, on the other hand, are below the poverty line."
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top