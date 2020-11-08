Poverty eradication essential to building a moderately prosperous society in China

Xi jingping asserts that China could not claim to be a "moderately prosperous society" no matter how high its GDP and income per capita became, if even one Chinese citizen remained in poverty.



Xi said, "We can not announce the complete construction of a "moderately prosperous society" on the one hand, if the living standards of tens of millions of people, on the other hand, are below the poverty line."