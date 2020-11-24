What's new

Poverty alleviation relocation in Tibet, China builds a new village in Doklam on China-Bhutan border

Poverty alleviation relocation in Tibet, China builds a new village inDoklam on China-Bhutan border

China finished a new village at China-Bhutan border, Yadong County. The new village, Pangda (庞达村), will become the home of 27households / 100 people, who used to be living in absolute poverty in a high altitude area in Yadong where environment is very harsh and inhabitable.

Construction of the Pangda Village was started in Dec. 2019, and completed in May 2020, with a 2.5-month pause in between due to Covid. The buildings in Pangda are using the steel frame structure, supplied by Baosteel Corp.

The Pangda village project is financed by Shanghai city as poverty alleviation pairing up program which wealthy cities and regions are paired up with poor counterparts in China by the central government and made obligated to help the poor regions to get out of poverty, failing the designated alleviation job by the deadline could mean losing jobs for the officials from the rich regions.

The investment for building this village is around ￥285million （$43 million), the village homes 27households / 100 people .


Location of Pangda village
640 (2).jpg

f4198cc451da81cb705766b34566d01608243196.jpg
e1eef8014c086e0613b35b0915087bf40bd1cbd4.png

35f6d10a19d8bc3eacb9e3b4958ba61ea9d34596.jpg
e9099b8065380cd7c907c6afb644ad34588281ca.png
80449995d143ad4b0cfc3c8295025aafa50f061d.jpg
640.jpg
640 (1).jpg
PD7.jpg
PD6.jpg
163d71a4462309f7698c1b50650e0cf3d6cad60d.jpg

PD8.jpg
PD12.jpg

PD14.jpg

006c9THbgy1gku9bkyq3tj30u00k0goo.jpg

007OS5a9gy1gkvefhkmtuj30u00k0n0g.jpg
007OS5a9gy1gkvefkcnnsj30u00k0n0k.jpg
007OS5a9gy1gkvefmw737j30u00k0mzo.jpg
007OS5a9gy1gkvefnvfkgj30u00k0q6c.jpg
PD13.jpg
 
Are the frames built with steel or aluminum? That's a lot of metal for the structures. Also, it looks like the exterior walls are made of plywood. That's quite rare in China.
 
