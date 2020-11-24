Poverty alleviation relocation in Tibet, China builds a new village in Doklam on China-Bhutan border

Poverty alleviation relocation in Tibet, China builds a new village inDoklam on China-Bhutan border

China finished a new village at China-Bhutan border, Yadong County. The new village, Pangda (庞达村), will become the home of 27households / 100 people, who used to be living in absolute poverty in a high altitude area in Yadong where environment is very harsh and inhabitable.Construction of the Pangda Village was started in Dec. 2019, and completed in May 2020, with a 2.5-month pause in between due to Covid. The buildings in Pangda are using the steel frame structure, supplied by Baosteel Corp.The Pangda village project is financed by Shanghai city as poverty alleviation pairing up program which wealthy cities and regions are paired up with poor counterparts in China by the central government and made obligated to help the poor regions to get out of poverty, failing the designated alleviation job by the deadline could mean losing jobs for the officials from the rich regions.The investment for building this village is around ￥285million （$43 million), the village homes 27households / 100 people .Location of Pangda village