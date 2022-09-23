Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar as mini-budget puts markets in spin

We have a moron for PM and a cretin for Chancellor of the Exchequer .

He is cutting taxes for the very rich by borrowing money when we are in the middle of a very expensive exercise in subsidizing gas and electricity bills by borrowing £70 billion.



To borrow money to cut taxes of the very rich on top of the energy emergency is craven stupidity.



The markets will punish such profligate borrowing by selling the £ and the MPC will now definitely have to rise base rates to prevent a run on the £



Conservatives, a party of sound money in the past, has done a complete somersault.