What's new

Potential Silver lining to panga with France - economic discussion only

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,572
36
17,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Please limit all discussion to economics. we have plenty of threads for religious, social and political angle of the matter.


1. I think it's extremely unlikely parliament will actually vote to kick out the French ambassador.

2. In the unlikely event that we do, the idea that France and the whole EU will stop trading with us is far fetched.

3. Assuming for a second that both these unlikely things happen I think long term we will stand to benefit.

Why?

- it's not going to be a long term thing, at some point we're going to quietly U turn whilst filling the back channels with nonsense about the govt being backed into a corner by fringe elements and it being an issue with no short term solution. Think Turkish-Israeli ties. We will also likely argue shutting trade harms moderate elements of society whilst empowering the right wing.

- in the period ties are cut, it'd force our industries to create value added products to export to local and new markets, instead of shipping raw materials. For example Africa is not short of raw materials, it does buy finished products.

====

In reality I expect the worst. Parliament to try and screw the govt, govt to make a diplomatic hash of it, EU to react arrogantly and exporters to sit on thier hands or divert thier money into property.
 
Last edited:
Arsalan345

Arsalan345

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2021
128
-1
124
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It doesn't matter. Do you accept Prophet or not? do you allow any tom dick and harry to insult prophet? core issue is what people thinks and people are very angry. there is a reason for everything. French ambassador or France is not above religion. Nobody cares about stupid trade and French ambassador. Pakistan is already run by elites. They will Destroy this country anyway! There is nothing for common man except religion. Now religion is a sensitive issue and that's why all this is happening.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,572
36
17,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Arsalan345 said:
It doesn't matter. Do you accept Prophet or not? do you allow any tom dick and harry to insult prophet? core issue is what people thinks and people are very angry. there is a reason for everything. French ambassador or France is not above religion. Nobody cares about stupid trade and French ambassador. Pakistan is already run by elites. They will Destroy this country anyway! There is nothing for common man except religion. Now religion is a sensitive issue and that's why all this is happening.
Click to expand...
Listen, we have 7 or 8 different threads for you to bang your religious drum on. Let people who want to talk economics talk about that.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 27, 2017
3,633
-36
2,484
Country
India
Location
India
Arsalan345 said:
It doesn't matter. Do you accept Prophet or not? do you allow any tom dick and harry to insult prophet? core issue is what people thinks and people are very angry. there is a reason for everything. French ambassador or France is not above religion. Nobody cares about stupid trade and French ambassador. Pakistan is already run by elites. They will Destroy this country anyway! There is nothing for common man except religion. Now religion is a sensitive issue and that's why all this is happening.
Click to expand...
Dude Pakistan govt has to run a country and not a religious school. If religion has to deside the foreign policy of the country then it has no future . I will give you one example ,Pakistan is so much dependent on china and if it starts responding as a muslim country and talks against the muslims being treated by CCP then the relationship is over.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,928
0
11,499
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
if parliament votes for it , kick french ambassador out,,,

EU is not going to sanction us just for kicking french out...

also getting middle east and turkey onboard would be prime so risk of counter sanction on french companies will keep the ball from rolling any further....

if parliament votes than obey their wishes and be sensible would be the best thing
 
S

Smarana Mitra

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2019
1,021
-6
413
Country
India
Location
India
Arsalan345 said:
It doesn't matter. Do you accept Prophet or not? do you allow any tom dick and harry to insult prophet? core issue is what people thinks and people are very angry. there is a reason for everything. French ambassador or France is not above religion. Nobody cares about stupid trade and French ambassador. Pakistan is already run by elites. They will Destroy this country anyway! There is nothing for common man except religion. Now religion is a sensitive issue and that's why all this is happening.
Click to expand...
That is a very correct notion of how the masses are thinking. Pakistan should kick the French ambassador out. Pakistan should also point out the anti-Muslim acts by China and kick out the Chinese ambassador too. Next Pakistan should kick out Indian, Hungarian and Iranian ambassadors. Then Pakistani Quam will finally be satisfied and there will be unity in Pakistan
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

FULL MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
745
-2
1,012
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Without the help of remaining Muslim countries, Pakistan won't be able to do anything and such incidents will keep happening, what our People need to understand that burning your own country and killing your own people who stop West insulting Prophet.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
8,572
36
17,041
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
@waz @AgNoStiC MuSliM @Foxtrot Alpha @Irfan Baloch gents can we please remove all off topic posts about religion. They will derail my thread.
Mrc said:
if parliament votes for it , kick french ambassador out,,,

EU is not going to sanction us just for kicking french out...

also getting middle east and turkey onboard would be prime so risk of counter sanction on french companies will keep the ball from rolling any further....

if parliament votes than obey their wishes and be sensible would be the best thing
Click to expand...
Tbh, I don't think we will get any external support from other countries nor should we expect any. They are responsible for thier citizens and we are responsible for ours.

If we want to make emotionally driven decisions we must accept all that comes with it and work around that.

Even in a bad situation the businessmen thinks about where the economic opportunities are. We need to think with that mindset.

In my opinion in the worst case scenario it presents an opportunity to target new markets and mature our industrial output by generating value added products.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom