Potential Silver lining to panga with France - economic discussion only

Please limit all discussion to economics. we have plenty of threads for religious, social and political angle of the matter.





1. I think it's extremely unlikely parliament will actually vote to kick out the French ambassador.



2. In the unlikely event that we do, the idea that France and the whole EU will stop trading with us is far fetched.



3. Assuming for a second that both these unlikely things happen I think long term we will stand to benefit.



Why?



- it's not going to be a long term thing, at some point we're going to quietly U turn whilst filling the back channels with nonsense about the govt being backed into a corner by fringe elements and it being an issue with no short term solution. Think Turkish-Israeli ties. We will also likely argue shutting trade harms moderate elements of society whilst empowering the right wing.



- in the period ties are cut, it'd force our industries to create value added products to export to local and new markets, instead of shipping raw materials. For example Africa is not short of raw materials, it does buy finished products.



====



In reality I expect the worst. Parliament to try and screw the govt, govt to make a diplomatic hash of it, EU to react arrogantly and exporters to sit on thier hands or divert thier money into property.